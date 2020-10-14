Agrolly Wins The 2020 Call For Code Global Challenge

The IBM initiative the Call for Code Global Challenge competition has today announced its annual winner – Agrolly. The competition, which is the the largest tech-for-good challenge of its kind, aims to inspire developers and entrepreneurs to create and deploy open source technology solutions to tackle some of the world’s biggest challenges.

This year’s objective was to focus on COVID-19 and Climate Change and Agrolly with its agricultural focus took out the honours. Impressively, it was built by a globally distributed group of university students.

Agrolly helps small-scale farmers better manage resources and understand their impact on the climate. It does this by providing tailored information by location, crop type, and the stage of growth.

An Australian team responsible for Business Buddy, which was runner up, are Jagen Yoon, Theresa Wang and Joshua Mok.

Business Buddy offers a solution to small businesses looking to stay on top of ever-changing COVID-19 restrictions and government support available to them.

Call for Code was created by David Clark Cause with Founding Partner IBM in 2018, and in partnership with the United Nations Human Rights and The Linux Foundation.

Find out more about Call for Code here.