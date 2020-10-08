A Baby & Pregrancy App You Don’t Want To Miss

Sarah-Jane Kurtini from Australia shared her beautiful mums app: Tiny Beans which is a baby and pregnancy app you don’t want to miss.

Tinybeans is the easiest way to Treasure, Shape and Share your child’s life.

Treasure

Capture all the precious moments and milestones you will never want to forget.

Tinybeans’ calendar format encourages you to take a photo a day and keeps your photos, videos and text moments organised, safe and secure.

Imagine going through these precious moments with your child when they are older and remembering the funny things they used to say, the artwork they created, and the milestones they were so proud of achieving.

You can also create beautiful linen-bound photo books to turn your online journal into a precious keepsake.

Shape

With Tinybeans you can easily find information about milestones for your child, help shape their development, and record their achievements.

You’ll find useful articles and resources to assist your family in helping your tinybean grow.

Share

Tinybeans makes it simple to share your everyday and special moments.

By adding followers to your journal, Tinybeans becomes a private, social network allowing you to keep those closest to you up to date with family events.

Reviews

“Our extended family lives all over the country and with Tinybeans, they all feel a little closer to us and the kids. Everyone loves the daily email and all the grandparents say it is the brightest part of their day 🙂 It is easy to use and the customer service is wonderful. I really enjoy the ease of which I can store daily moments of our kids and share that with our family even though they are so far away.” – Nia

“My wife and I have been able to capture and enjoy all those precious moments our kids have even more. We use it daily!” – Mark

“I love Tinybeans, it’s a great way to see my granddaughter.” – Laura

“Loooove this app!! It is well made and perfect for exactly what I wanted, which was to record daily memories of my pregnancy and new baby” – Cin

Featured Image: Anne Geddes