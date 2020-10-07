Motorola Launches Mid Tier moto g9 play In Spring Pink And Saphire Blue

Motorola launches the mid tier moto g9 play in pretty hues of Spring Pink And Saphire Blues as the latest offering from the popular moto g family which to date have sold 100 million plus units worldwide.

Since launching in 2013, the moto g9 range has provided a solid offering for value-conscious consumers and the new phone won’t disappoint. It’s a reliable mobile with a long battery life, and solid camera – and retails for $299 (Australian).

The moto g9 also has NFC technology for contactless mobile payments.

“Motorola understands the mid-tier segment like nobody else. Each year, we continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in this price range. With the moto g9 play, we have taken the mobile experience to the next level by combining everything consumers want in one product.” Danny Adamopoulos, General Manager of Sales, APAC for Mature Markets, Motorola.

The moto g9 play comes with Motorola true wireless Bluetooth earbuds in the box so consumers can enjoy music on the go. The stylish earbuds include a USB charging cable on the case that allows the buds to be charged directly from the phone.

Motorola moto g9

Moto g9 features

The new moto g9 play has a 48 MP triple camera system and 5000mAh battery to keep you going for two days of power on a single charge – that’s 83 hours of streaming music and 16 hours of streaming videos. Or, you can equate it to 13 hours of web browsing.

The moto g9 play has a triple camera system that includes a 48 MP main camera sensor with Quad Pixel technology, night vision mode and a large aperture. A depth sensor gives you beautifully blurred portraits with accurate edges and the Macro Vision camera gets you 4x closer to your subject than a standard lens. With AI capabilities that power the camera, you can capture great photos without having to fumble.

The moto g9 play is one of the first smartphones in the world to have the super responsive Snapdragon™ 662 Mobile Platform. With astonishing AI performance and dynamic camera capabilities, consumers will capture and connect in brand new ways and enjoy games and videos with smooth and vivid graphics. The Snapdragon 662 is also built with increased speeds and robust on-device performance, so you can multitask seamlessly with less lag.

If you have plenty of apps then the phone will respond instantly to every touch, tap, and swipe, and switch between multiple open apps without missing a beat thanks to 4GB of memory.

The 6.5“ Max Vision (20:9) HD+ screen gives you an immersive experience designed to maximise your viewing area. The moto g9 play has 64 GB of built-in storage, so you have plenty of room to download more photos, songs, movies, and games.

Motorola moto g9 – Personal helper at your fingertips

There is a dedicated Google Assistant Button located on the side of your phone. Now, your personal helper is always within reach – just press the button to enable voice control and get all the answers or help you need.

Motorola moto g9 – My UX and software

The moto g9 play also comes with My UX, which includes all the great Moto Experiences customers have come to know and love as well as a variety of new customisable features. With My UX users can create their own device themes by choosing from unique fonts, colours, icon shapes, and fingerprint sensor animations.

Motorola is now available across Australia’s three major mobile network operators:

Optus: moto g8 power lite

moto g8 power lite Telstra: motorola razr

motorola razr Vodafone: moto g8

moto g8 The moto g9 play retails from $299 (Australian) and available at JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys, Officeworks, Big W, Mobileciti

For further information and specifications, visit www.motorola.com.au