Barbie Releases a Dr Jane Goodall, Scientist, as part of the Inspiring Women Doll Series

on July 13, 2022
jane goodall barbie

Dr Jane Goodall has inspired many people to study science and learn more about the environment. So, it’s great news to see Barbie has created a doll just in time for World Chimpanzee Day on 14 July.

Jane is the founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and a renowned ethologist and conservationist. Jane took a huge risk to go and follow her dream of studying chimpanzees. She pioneered some of the methods and techniques in the field. She took documented and photographed monkeys and became of the leading primate ethologists (the scientific study of animal behaviour, usually under natural conditions).

The date is also the 62-year anniversary of her first journey to the forest of Gombe National Park in Tanzania.

“We are proud to unveil our first sustainable Barbie Inspiring Women and Career of the Year Eco-Leadership team dolls, which further demonstrate our shared commitment to creating a more sustainable future,” said Lisa McKnight, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Barbie and Dolls, Mattel. “Kids need more role models like Dr Jane Goodall because imagining they can be anything is just the beginning – seeing it makes all the difference. We hope that this collection and homage to a ground-breaking pioneer for women in science and conservation inspires kids to learn more about green careers, how they can protect the planet, and act out sustainable stories through doll play.”

“My entire career, I’ve wanted to help inspire kids to be curious and explore the world around them – just like I did when I first travelled to Tanzania 62 years ago. I’m thrilled to partner with Barbie and encourage young children to learn from their environment and feel a sense that they can make a difference,” said Dr Jane Goodall. “Through this partnership, I hope to inspire the next generation of eco-leaders to join me in protecting our planet and remind them they can be anything, anywhere – on the field, in the lab, and at the table.”

The doll is part of the Inspiring Women series which is certified CarbonNeutral1 and made from recycled ocean-bound plastic.

The Inspiring Women Series pays tribute to incredible heroines of their time including Ida B. Wells, Dr Maya Angelou, Billie Jean King and Eleanor Roosevelt among others.

Dr Jane Goodall Barbie comes with a notebook, pair of binoculars and khaki field attire. She comes with one of her most famous subjects, chimpanzee David Graybeard.  

Dr Jane has been featured on a special episode of the Barbie You Can Be Anything series on the brand’s YouTube channel. #NaturallyCuriousJane

About Dr Jane Goodall

Dr Jane Goodall, DBE, Founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and UN Messenger of Peace is a world-renowned ethologist and activist inspiring greater understanding and action on behalf of the natural world every single day. Dr Goodall is best known for groundbreaking studies of wild chimpanzees in Gombe Stream National Park, Tanzania, transformative research that continues to this day as the longest-running wild chimpanzee study in the world. Dr Goodall is the founder of the Jane Goodall Institute, a global conservation, advocacy, animal welfare, research, and youth empowerment organization, including her global Roots & Shoots program. Jane has worked extensively on climate action, human rights, conservation, and animal welfare issues for decades, and continues to be a central voice in the work to advance environmental progress.

Today, Jane is a global phenomenon spreading hope and turning it into a meaningful positive impact to create a better world for people, other animals, and the planet we share. Follow Jane on Facebook @JaneGoodall and @JaneGoodallInst on Instagram and Twitter

About the Jane Goodall Institute

The Jane Goodall Institute (JGI) is a global, community-centred conservation organization founded in 1977 that advances the vision and work of Dr Jane Goodall in over 30 countries around the world. We aim to understand and protect chimpanzees, other apes and their habitats, and empower people to be compassionate citizens in order to inspire conservation of the natural world we all share. JGI uses research, community-led conservation, best-in-class animal welfare standards, and the innovative use of science and technology to inspire hope and transform it into action for the common good. Through our Roots & Shoots program for young people of all ages, now active in over 60 countries around the world, JGI is creating an informed and compassionate critical mass of people who will help to create a better world for people, other animals, and our shared environment.

Learn more at janegoodall.org. Follow us @JaneGoodallInst

