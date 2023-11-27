The Best Cyber Monday Tech Deals You Can Score Today

Whether you got started on Black Friday, or are just jumping online today, here are the best Cyber Monday Tech deals to hit our inbox. Obviously, products may sell out quickly, and no longer be available when you click through. In which case, we’d love you to comment below and share the best Cyber Monday tech deals that you managed to snap up!

Meta Quest 2 Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset Black Friday Bundle 128GB + Amazon.com.au $100 Gift Card at amazon.com.au

Convenient, powerful and versatile (and boasting a generous 128GB of storage), this advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset is a game-changer in the world of VR. Plus, right now, you can score a set for $170 – delivering a 27% or $100 saving.

Georgie Blue Light Glasses in Rose Pink, $90, by Baxter Blue

Blue light glasses have a range of wellness benefits. Including reducing digital eye strain, less headaches & sore eyes and filtering blue light from screens which can even improve the condition of your skin. Opt for a pair by Baxter Blue and they’ll also benefit your budget – the brand’s Cyber Monday sale meaning you can score them for $30 less.

iiNet NBN plans, from $64.99 a month

iiNet is offering $10 off for first six months for new customers on a range of iiNet NBN plans. For example, this includes the NBN12 which you can now nab for just $64.99/month. So, with that in mind, if you’ve ever considered investing in broadband internet, the time is now.

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum, $419.30 on ebay.com.au

If you’re not already an eBay Plus member, we highly suggest signing up for the site’s 30-day free trial. Members will gain exclusive access to a further 30% off already reduced Black Friday Deals. Like the iconic Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum – down to 58% off.

Go Pro Hero 12, $799.95

Built ready for fun, the HERO12 Creator Edition by Go Pro is a content creator’s perfect partner in crime. It is popular for it ability to vlog, live stream and more. And ultimately create the kind of content you’d expect from a pro. It normally retails for $949.95. But, get in quick and you’ll be able to score one for just $799.95 ($150 off)

Portable Fast Charger for Apple Watch $49.95, by Belkin

Belkin has built a reputation for offering high-quality, well-priced tech solutions. Like their Portable Fast Charger for Apple Watch, which you can walk away with for half price if you add to cart today.

MoGo Pro+ projector, $699, by XGIMI

Outdoor movies are made for Summer! And XGIMI projectors are up the the challenge. Accordingly, you can save $200 off their best-selling MoGo Pro+ projector by buying now.

NG2 Smartphone, $336 by Nokia

The Nokia G42 is a slick 5G smartphone available in a range of hip shades such as ‘So Pink’ and ‘So Purple’. Already widely recognised for its very reasonable RRP (normally at $449), it is currently on sale at 25%, meaning you can nab it for just $336

Elite Elite 7 Active headphones $139, by Jabra

These ear pods are ultra-compact in design and built to withstand even the toughest workouts. Take some time to decide whether you want a pair in navy, black or mint. But, don’t spend much longer adding to cart. At $139 (Originally $279) they’re basically free and will sell out quick.



HTC Flow VR Glasses, $499, by HTC Vive

Finally, for those interested in getting into VR, the folded HTC VIVE Flow are compact, lightweight, easy to wear and even easier to use. This makes them an excellent accessory for your virtual cinema experience. Snap them up for the significantly excellent price of $499. (Originally $899).