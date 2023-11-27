Premium Cyber Monday Big Deals Massive Savings

Cyber Monday is not only an opportunity to do your Christmas shopping but it is also the perfect time to update your every day home technology, indulge in premium name brands and make huge savings.

Samsung has captured my attention with incredible discounts across their categories on mobile, home appliances, monitors, storage, and TVs.

98″ Neo QLED 4K QN90A Smart TV

Let’s take a closer look at some of my Savvy picks for what I am calling Go Big and Save Big!

Home Entertainment

Samsung is offering a massive $5,000 off the recently released 98″ Neo QLED 4K QN90A Smart TV. This cutting-edge TV delivers stunning visuals and an immersive viewing experience. with 98″ screen no wonder it feels immersive.

77″ OLED 4K S90C Smart TV

98′ too big, how about 77″ OLED 4K S90C Smart TV and save $1,800

Home Appliances

Samsung have premium home appliances and now is the time to save $200 on the 8.5kg BubbleWash™ Front Load Smart Washer with Steam Wash Cycle, and $550 on the 8kg Heat Pump Smart Dryer.

Where to Shop

Samsung retail partners including The Good Guys, JB Hi Fi, and Harvey Norman. If you’re looking for monitors and storage, make sure to check out deals from Officeworks and resellers like MWAVE, Scorptec, and UMART.

Remember, these deals are hot and won’t last forever. Most of them will be ending on November 27th.

Don’t miss out on these savings and make your holiday season even more special with premium tech.