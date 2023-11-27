Five Super Interesting Black Friday Facts we Just Had to Share

Over the weekend, Shopify merchants set a Black Friday record with a combined $4.1 billion in sales. A strong start to the biggest holiday shopping weekend of the year. Here are five other fascinating Black Friday facts that we found out about the weekend (… which our own shopping expert The Savvy Shopaholic Jo Munro explains has actually turned into an entire month!)

Record-breaking deals Down Under

In Australia, Shopify merchants witnessed a Black Friday peak sales hour at 10 AM AEST on November 24, reflecting the country’s eagerness to snag the best deals early in the day. The top-selling cities Down Under were Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane, with an average cart price of $165.70. Notably, 73% of sales were made through mobile devices, and the top five product categories by orders included clothing, personal care, kitchen & dining, shoes, and jewellery.

A surge in global sales

On a global scale, Shopify merchants kicked off Black Friday with a bang, generating a staggering $4.1 billion USD in total sales – an impressive 22% increase from the previous year. The peak sales per minute reached an astounding $4.2 million at 12:01 PM EST, illustrating the frenzied pace of online shopping worldwide.

International insights

The top-selling countries globally were the USA, UK, and Canada. While Los Angeles, New York, and London emerged as the top-selling cities. The average global cart price stood at $110.71 USD, and mobile sales dominated the landscape, accounting for 75% of transactions. A notable 15% of orders were cross-border, reflecting the interconnected nature of Black Friday shopping on a global scale.

The POV on POS

In both Australia and globally, Shopify merchants experienced a substantial increase in Point of Sale (POS) sales. In Australia, POS sales grew by 27% since Black Friday last year, while globally, there was a remarkable 33% increase. This shift suggests a growing preference for in-person shopping experiences facilitated by Shopify merchants.

What did shoppers add to cart?

Finally, Shopify President Harley Finkelstein highlighted some of the top trending products across the platform. Notable mentions include SKIMS’ Cotton Rib Tank, Brooklinen’s Luxe Sateen Core Sheet Set, and SNOCKS’ Boxer Shorts. These products captured the attention and wallets of enthusiastic Black Friday shoppers.