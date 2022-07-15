Best Ever Female-led Podcasts To Tune Into

Best Ever Female-led Podcasts To Tune Into

Alice Duthie
on July 15, 2022
Left Right Out

Podcasting helps shine a light on underrepresented voices, particularly women. With only 22% of women hosting podcasts in 2018, female-led content continues to strengthen and grow but it is far from an even split between men and women.

Left Right Out is among the newest Spotify Exclusive podcast hosted by Shameless podcast researcher and journalist Justine Landis-Hanley, and podcast producer/journalist Elfy Scott. 

But we need more female podcasters.

Spotify US recently announced the latest edition of the Sound Up program, continuing to support the voices of underrepresented podcasters providing them with the tools to boost their platforms and build their very own shows. After the ongoing success of previous editions, the latest immersive training program will aim to uplift and amplify the next generation of diverse storytellers in the family podcast space. 

The Sound Up US: Kids & Family 2022 application is now live and can be found HERE. Among the highlights of the program is it will be facilitated by Sound Up’s collaborator Rekha Murthy, an independent podcast strategist, along with Dawn J. Fraser, professional storyteller and communications coach. Meanwhile, let’s tune into some fabulous podcasts with female pocasters.

Here are the top 14 female-led podcasts.

Left Right Out Trailer

1. It’s a lot with Abbie Chatfield 

podcast 1

2. Happy Hour with Lucy and Nikki

podcast 2

3. Do You F*****g mind?

podcast 3

4. Exactly. With Florence Given

podcast 4

5. Brooke & Linda’s Dream Club

podcast 5

6. Trash Tiddas

podcast 6

7. Call her Daddy

podcast 7

8. Culture Club

podcast 8

9. Here’s the thing, tho with Soaliha

podcast 9

10. She Is Legend

podcast 10

11. Emsolation

podcast 11

12. I Weigh with Jameela Jamil

podcast 12

13. At Your Service with Dua Lipa

image 13

14. She’s on the Money 

podcast 14
Alice Duthie
By Alice Duthie

Alice is a lifestyle writer for Women Love Tech and The Carousel. She is currently studying a Bachelor of Commerce at The University of Sydney, majoring in Marketing and Business Information Systems.

View more

trends News

women love tech trends
The A-Z Of What We Love Most On Instagram
Emeric Brard
on January 10, 2022
Tips For Shopping Online During The Coronavirus Pandemic trends
Tips For Shopping Online During The Coronavirus Pandemic
Women Love Tech
on January 10, 2022
Twitter 2021 trends
Top Moments Of 2021 Through Twitter’s Eyes
Emeric Brard
on December 31, 2021

health News

Women support women - health health
How To Overcome Burnout
Beau Peters
on May 12, 2022
BaxterBlue glasses health
Blue Light Eye-Wear Products That Support A Healthier Digital Life
Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on April 10, 2022
health
Why Should You Avoid The Blue Light From Your Digital Devices?
Pamela Connellan
on March 17, 2022

Related News

podcasts
5 Top Podcasts To Liven Up Your Day
Alice Duthie
on June 16, 2022
Gina Riley and Jane Turner as Kim and Kath. podcasts
Look At Moi Podcast Launches To Celebrate 20 Years Of Kath And Kim
Alice Duthie
on May 18, 2022
Grace Tame and Mel Leong podcasts
Listen To Grace Tame And Mel Leong On Spotify’s ‘Pod Club’: More Than Talk
Alice Duthie
on May 10, 2022
lady-brains podcasts
How Two Friends Launched Lady-Brains Podcast
Lucy Cooper
on May 9, 2022
Prof. Sue Black OBE podcasts
100 Moments That Rocked Computer Science
Alice Duthie
on May 9, 2022
Woman on Phone podcasts
Why Can’t We Pay Attention Anymore?
Lucy Broadbent
on May 4, 2022

More WLT News