Best Ever Female-led Podcasts To Tune Into

Podcasting helps shine a light on underrepresented voices, particularly women. With only 22% of women hosting podcasts in 2018, female-led content continues to strengthen and grow but it is far from an even split between men and women.

Left Right Out is among the newest Spotify Exclusive podcast hosted by Shameless podcast researcher and journalist Justine Landis-Hanley, and podcast producer/journalist Elfy Scott.

But we need more female podcasters.

Spotify US recently announced the latest edition of the Sound Up program, continuing to support the voices of underrepresented podcasters providing them with the tools to boost their platforms and build their very own shows. After the ongoing success of previous editions, the latest immersive training program will aim to uplift and amplify the next generation of diverse storytellers in the family podcast space.

The Sound Up US: Kids & Family 2022 application is now live and can be found HERE. Among the highlights of the program is it will be facilitated by Sound Up’s collaborator Rekha Murthy, an independent podcast strategist, along with Dawn J. Fraser, professional storyteller and communications coach. Meanwhile, let’s tune into some fabulous podcasts with female pocasters.

Here are the top 14 female-led podcasts.

1. It’s a lot with Abbie Chatfield

2. Happy Hour with Lucy and Nikki

3. Do You F*****g mind?

4. Exactly. With Florence Given

5. Brooke & Linda’s Dream Club

6. Trash Tiddas

7. Call her Daddy

8. Culture Club

9. Here’s the thing, tho with Soaliha

10. She Is Legend

11. Emsolation

12. I Weigh with Jameela Jamil

13. At Your Service with Dua Lipa

14. She’s on the Money