You Can Now Make Whatsapp Calls On Your Ray-Ban Stories Sunglasses

We heard about Meta’s Ray-Ban Stories sunglasses last year – the cool sunglasses that let you answer calls, take photos and play music. But this week Met’as Mark Zuckerberg announced these glasses will now let you call and send messages on WhatsApp as well.

Meta owns WhatsApp now so it’s not totally surprising. With this latest update, you’ll be able to make calls and send messages on WhatsApp, hands-free. All you have to do is say: “Hey Facebook, send a message to (whoever)” or “Hey Facebook, call (whoever).”

You can also use the new update to hear the messages you receive on WhatsApp. The new update was rolled out late last week so if you already own a pair of these sunglasses you need to make sure you have the latest firmware.

It was back late last year that Zuckerberg announced that Ray-Ban and Facebook had teamed up to create smart glasses so you could take photos and videos, listen to music, send and receive messages etc.

At the time, Zuckerberg called the Ray-Ban Stories a “milestone product” and Chief Wearables Officer at Essilor Luxottica, the parent company of Ray-Ban, added at the time: “Consumers don’t have to choose between technology and fashion — they can live in the moment and stay connected while wearing their favourite style of Ray-Bans.”

Some of the highlights of Ray-Ban Stories sunglasses include the fact they can take instant photo and video of up to 30 seconds, using dual TMP cameras on the front of the frames. When the cameras are on, an LED lights up to let you know.

They also have built-in Bluetooth and microphone so you can listen to your favourite media from any app on your phone, as well as take calls. Plus, they have Facebook Assistant so all you have to do is say “Hey Facebook” and you can give commands to take videos and photos hands-free. For example, you can just say: “Hey Facebook, take a photo” and that’s what the sunglasses will do.

Ray-Ban Stories are already available to buy here in Australia at Ray-Ban stores or online as well as at Sunglass Hut and OPSM. They come in three styles: Wayfarer, Round and Meteor, and are offered in five colours.

For more information on Ray-Ban Stories sunglasses, visit here.

