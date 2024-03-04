    Can a $77 Device Really Reduce the Size of Your Pores?

    By Marie-Antoinette Issa
    on 5 March 2024
    Geske MicroCurrent Face-Lifter

    While there is no shortage of beauty devices pledging to change your face, one stands out for addressing some less conventional complexion concerns. A six-trick pony, the Geske MicroCurrent Face-Lifter promises to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, improve product absorption, and enhance your overall complexion. But the allegation that most intrigued us was its claim to “instantly shrink pores to a minimum”. As survivors of the pore-peeling strips of the early 00s, the allure of using tech to cross one of the final frontiers in the quest for smoother skin had us charging the device quicker than you could call Biore. Here’s what happened.

    One device: Six fab features

    The Geske MicroCurrent Face-Lifter integrates six cutting-edge technologies to address a range of skin care needs:

    1. Microcurrent: This feature tones and rejuvenates the skin by stimulating facial muscles, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. And promoting a firmer, more youthful complexion.
    2. LED Light Therapy: Utilising red and blue light therapy, this function improves skin texture, stimulates collagen production, and targets specific concerns. Such as acne and inflammation.
    3. Iontophoresis: Enhancing product absorption, iontophoresis allows skin care formulations to penetrate deeper into the skin, maximising their efficacy for superior results.
    4. Sonic Vibration: The SmartSonic Pulsation Technology works deeply on pores, promoting better blood circulation, detoxification, and relieving facial tension.
    5. Heat Therapy. This soothing feature aids in opening pores, facilitating the removal of impurities and enhancing the effectiveness of skin care products.
    6. Red & Blue Light Therapy. By harnessing the power of red and blue light, this therapy helps reduce acne, inflammation, and improve overall skin health.
    Geske MicroCurrent Face-Lifter i

    Talking Tech: Unveiling the Innovation

    The Geske MicroCurrent Face-Lifter integrates these cutting-edge technologies to deliver results that address a range of common skin concerns. For example fine lines. Safety is ensured through the Low Voltage Current – which allows for treatments that visibly improve skin appearance. And offer a non-invasive alternative to traditional face lift procedures.

    Alongside the Anti-Aging Massage Technology (which employs gentle yet effective massage techniques to combat signs of ageing and promote skin rejuvenation) and the Ultra-Gentle Contouring & Firming Spheres (which release microcurrents that stimulate skin healing processes, resulting in firmer, smoother skin texture)the SmartSonic Pulsation Technology further enhances the device’s efficacy by deeply cleansing pores, improving circulation, and relieving facial tension. Together, these advanced features make the Geske MicroCurrent Face-Lifter a comprehensive solution for achieving radiant and youthful-looking skin.

    Pore Promises: The Lowdown on Pore Minimisation

    One of the standout claims of the Geske MicroCurrent Face-Lifter is its claims to shrink pores to a minimum. Thanks to the combination of low voltage current, anti-ageing massage, and SmartSonic Pulsation Technologies, the device does indeed work to improve blood circulation, eliminate toxins, and relieve facial tension. A process that resulted in a smoother, more refined complexion. And yes, ultimately less visible pores.

    Marie-Antoinette Issa
    By Marie-Antoinette Issa

    Marie-Antoinette Issa is a contributor for Women Love Tech and The Carousel.

