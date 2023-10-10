    Canva And AI: Everything You Need To Know About Their Epic Collaboration

    Marie-Antoinette Issa
    on 10 October 2023
    Canva and AI Magic Studio Melanie Perkins

    Canva recently celebrated its 10 year anniversary. But, its users are the ones receiving all the presents. Namely, in the form of new platform functionalities – after the digital design service collaborated with the ever evolving world of Artificial Intelligence and revealed its plans to introduce a suite of AI products.

    WLT recently sat in on an exclusive virtual press conference with Canva co-founders Melanie Perkins, Cliff Obrecht, and Cameron Adams. As they revealed what this means for the future of their company and visual communication as a whole.

    A decade of democratising design

    A pioneer in democratising design, Canva’s appeal arose through its effectiveness in simplifying design for everyone. A start up with serious vision, Canva has come a long way since its inception a decade ago. From humble beginnings, it has transformed into the world’s largest and most widely used visual communication platform. Today, its growth has seen it used by over 140 million monthly active users (including over 45 million new users added in the last year alone). Across 190 countries. And more than $1.7 billion in annual revenue. So, it’s no surprise that Canva has also quickly jumped on the AI band wagon.

    Canva and AI: A crash course

    The buzz around the impending Canva and AI launch was undeniable. With Canva’s commitment to making technology as accessible as possible through the incorporation of cutting-edge AI technology. And we were not disappointed.

    Led by the team’s terrific, tech-loving trio, Melanie, Cliff, and Cameron the press conference introduced Canva’s new Magic Studio functionality to the world. And with it a host of cutting edge AI features.

    Canva and AI Magic Studio team


    “A decade ago, Canva set out to empower the world to design. By simplifying a complex and fragmented design eco system,” says Melanie. “As we go into the next decade of our journey, we’re incredibly excited to be taking a massive leap forward with the launch of Magic Studio. The first all-in-one suite of design AI tools created to super charge the way teams create and scale visual content.

    “Magic Studio was built for the 99% of the world without complex design training. And focuses on making complex things simple. This launch marks the start of an exciting new chapter as we double down on empowering over 150 million individuals and thousands of businesses to achieve their goals,” she adds.

    Magic Studio builds on the success of Canva’s previous product mile stones (such as the popular Visual Suite and AI tools). And leverages proprietary AI models and industry partnerships to deliver a groundbreaking suite of truly all-encompassing AI design tools and solutions that address the needs of individuals who lack advanced design skills.

    Making magic happen

    Some of the remarkable features introduced in Magic Studio include:

    • Magic Switch: An industry game changer that swiftly transforms your designs into various formats with a single click. Whether you want to convert a presentation into a concise executive summary. Or, turn your brain stormed ideas on a white board into a full fledged blog post, Magic Switch has got you covered. Plus, it simplifies the translation process into multiple languages.
    • Magic Media: With text-to-image and text-to-video functionalities, this feature allows you to effortlessly convert text into captivating images and videos. And take advantage of an array of new style options for your desired outcome.
    • Magic Design: Your ticket to turning prompts or your own media into fully designed videos, presentations, and more. Accelerate your creative process by entering your concept, selecting color schemes and customisation, and witnessing complete designs come to life. 
    • With Brand Voice: Canva’s Magic Write copy writing assistant has undergone a powerful upgrade. It is now capable of crafting content in your brand’s unique tone of voice within any design or document. You simply need to incorporate guidelines into your Brand Kit, and you’ll easily generate on-brand content each time.
    • Magic Morph: Instantly convert words and shapes into fresh colors, textures, patterns, and styles with a straightforward prompt.
    • Magic Grab: Finally, this innovative feature can accurately select and separate subjects within your photos. This enablew you to edit, reposition, resize or manipulate them as needed.
    • Magic Expand. This tool can rescue zoomed in images or effortlessly transition a vertical shot into a horizontal one by recovering what lies outside the frame.

    Artificial Intelligence, with ethics

    Given Canva’s unwavering dedication to ethical business dealings, the launch of Magic Studio delivered an opportunity for the brand to emphasise the vital role of creators and designers. To reflect this, Canva also announced a significant commitment of $200 million for content and AI royalties, scheduled to disburse to Canva’s creator community over the next three years. Known as the Creator Compensation Program, the initiative will compensate Canva Creators who grant permission for their content to be used in training the company’s proprietary AI models.

    Ultimately, whether you’re a complete novice or a seasoned creator Magic Studio promises to revolutionise the way you create visuals. And allows you to harness Artificial Intelligence for design with enhanced creativity, efficiency, and impact.

    Marie-Antoinette Issa
    By Marie-Antoinette Issa

    Marie-Antoinette Issa is a contributor for Women Love Tech and The Carousel. She has worked across news and women's lifestyle magazines and websites including Cosmopolitan, Cleo, Madison, The Urban List and Daily Mail, I Quit Sugar and Huffington Post.

    View more

    trends News

    woman in field trends
    L’Oreal Tackles Climate Change With Its New Sustainability Program
    Pamela Connellan
    on 28 December 2022
    trends
    Expect A Focus on Sustainability, Automation and 5G Adoption In 2023
    Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 27 December 2022
    TikTok avatars trends
    You’ll Never Guess What’s Trending On TikTok This Month
    Mary Grace
    on 27 December 2022

    health News

    Monochrome Capture of a Happy Elderly Man health
    It’s Official! A Good Laugh is The Best Medicine For A Healthy Life
    Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 1 October 2023
    Happy health
    Top 9 Positivity Sites to Make You Happier
    Hannah Lising-White
    on 23 September 2023
    Man Battle Rope Training health
    Get Healthy With 1000 Free Health Tips in Just One App
    Frederique Bros
    on 13 July 2023

    Related News

    International Day Of The Girl news
    Celebrating International Day Of The Girl To Help ‘Beat The Clock’ On Equality
    Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 11 October 2023
    news
    Squarespace’s New Courses Tool Is Helping Entrepreneurs Turn Their Expertise Into Income
    Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 6 October 2023
    Stella Solar from CSIRO technology
    More About The Bias Within AI From Stela Solar At The CSIRO’s National AI Centre
    Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 4 October 2023
    Bias in AI careers
    PyxGlobal CEO, Zachary Zeus, Talks About The Unconscious Bias Within AI
    Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 3 October 2023
    sexual health news
    Adore Beauty Report: Women’s Health And More Candid Conversations on Social Media
    Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 2 October 2023
    SXSW Sydney news
    1000 Plus Exciting Things to See at SXSW Sydney 2023
    Marie-Antoinette Issa
    on 1 October 2023

    More WLT News