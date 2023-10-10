What Does It Take For A Beauty Product To Get 4.4 Billion Views Online?

In the age of social media, beauty trends have never been more influential, with both traditional platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, as well as emerging ones, offering the perfect breeding ground for viral beauty content. Makeup tutorials, skin care routines, and product reviews have taken centre stage in the online beauty community. But, it’s no longer just about makeup artists and beauty journalists sharing their tips. Now, anyone can become an influencer, thanks to the power of viral content. Here, cult Italian beauty brand EspressOh! reveals how they manage to do it…

beauty brand EspressOh!

Let’s talk TikTok…

One platform that has been particularly instrumental in driving beauty trends is TikTok. TikTok’s unparalleled ability to make beauty trends go viral can be attributed to its unique combination of short-form video content, an algorithmic feed that fosters discoverability, and a diverse user base. With its 60-second video format, TikTok encourages quick, visually engaging demonstrations of makeup techniques and product applications, making it easy for creators to capture viewers’ attention. The platform’s algorithm then amplifies content based on engagement, ensuring that engaging beauty videos reach a wide and receptive audience. Moreover, TikTok’s users span different demographics. This allows beauty trends to resonate with a broad spectrum of people, further propelling their virality. In essence, TikTok has become a fertile ground for beauty enthusiasts to share their creativity and for audiences to discover and embrace the latest beauty trends, all within a compact and easily consumable format.

Innovation, influencers and incredible social media strategies

A stand out example of the power of viral beauty trends is the incredible success of Glassy Blush by EspressOh! In the ever-competitive beauty industry, where new products regularly launch, capturing the attention of millions, let alone billions of viewers, is not an easy feat for a single product. Yet, Glassy Blush managed to do just that, going viral last year and garnering nearly 4.4 billion views online.

So, what made Glassy Blush so special? It all came down to a combination of factors. Firstly, the product itself was truly innovative. EspressOh! formulated a blush that promised a radiant, glass-like finish, which was a novel concept in the world of makeup. The idea of achieving a fresh, dewy look with a blush product intrigued both beauty enthusiasts and makeup artists. This innovation set Glassy Blush apart from the sea of traditional powder and cream blushes.

Secondly, EspressOh! leveraged the power of social media influencers and beauty content creators. Influencers across various platforms, particularly on TikTok and Instagram, began incorporating Glassy Blush into their makeup routines. Their honest and enthusiastic reviews resonated with their followers, encouraging them to try the product themselves. These influencers showcased the blush’s versatility, demonstrating how it could be applied lightly for a subtle glow or layered for a more intense, glossy effect.

EspressOh! also ran strategic marketing campaigns, including giveaways, challenges, and collaborations with beauty creators. These campaigns generated buzz and encouraged user-generated content, further fuelling the viral trend. The brand’s engagement with its audience was authentic and personal, creating a sense of community around the product.

How hard is it to go viral…?

While ultimately a range of factors must combine to create the perfect storm for viral beauty content, EspressOh! will be hoping that their trifecta of innovation, influencer collaboration and strategic marketing, will allow them to build on the success of Glassy Blush through the launch of their new product “bOhlmy!”



This revolutionary lip product is enriched with caffeine and contains a mix of natural butters and oils to boost lip nourishment and protection while providing the perfect blend of nourishment and glossy shine and delivering an instant boost of hydration for a luscious, plumped look without feeling sticky. Available in two juicy shades (Acqua and Caffè, a transparent color and a dark moka, respectively) bOhlmy will ensure your lips are kept both soft and protected – while wafting an iconcially sweet coffee scent!

Like Glassy Blush, EspressOh! will once again look at harnessing the power of social media to promote bOhlmy! Influencers and beauty content creators have been quick to adopt the product, sharing their experiences and creating captivating tutorials.

Finally, EspressOh! will also continue to maintain its community-focused marketing strategy with bOhlmy! They will actively engage with their customers on social media, encouraging them to share their #bOhlmyBeauty stories and showcasing these real-life experiences on their official channels. This approach not only builds trust but also fosters a sense of belonging among EspressOh! enthusiasts – valuable lessons for anyone seeking to cut through the noise of social media and create viral beauty content that truly stands out!