Cricut Joy Xtra Review: Get Crafty And Make Stickers, Cards, And T-shirts

If you want to get crafty then check out the Cricut Joy Xtra – the latest smart cutting machine by Cricut. It cuts, writes, draws, and foils, so you can make projects like full-colour stickers, custom cards, t-shirts, vinyl decals, and more.

Perfect for those who are looking to jump into the world of customisation immediately, it is ideal for makers, small businesses, and anyone with a side hustler.

You can make stickers, labels, customised t-shirts, and more, straight out of the box. You can create custom gear, merch, personalised gifts, labels and unique upcycled décor and clothing.

The Cricut Xtra Joy is easy to use if you follow the instructions and you can purchase a specially curated bundle which includes all the tools and materials you need to get started. It is best to use the app to load, press go (start) and unload your projects. This Cricut machine has no buttons. If you have used a Cricut machine before, you’ll find it easy to get the hang of.

If you don’t have a Cricut yet, I prefer the smaller one. It’s suitable for stickers and box labels. It suits the size of craft projects that I have been doing.

A mat is handy to use up small pieces of vinyl or craft materials.

It has a sensor that enables the Print then Cut functionality. As a result, you can create professional-looking, vibrant full-colour stickers, labels, tags, custom t-shirts, hoodies and business merchandise, signs, cards, and more.

Its A4 material size means Cricut Joy Xtra can perfectly cut out printed images on any standard inkjet printer.

Image Credit: Cricut

What can you make?

Cricut Joy Xtra comes with a variety of new accessories and materials, including the addition of new notable premium printables including Printable Sticker Paper, Printable Vinyl, Printable Waterproof Sticker Sets, and Printable Iron-On all in convenient A4 size.

You can create pro-quality stickers for planners, water bottles, laptops and phone cases, school folders, and more with new Printable Waterproof Sticker Sets.

You can use Printable Iron-On available for light and dark fabrics, to create professional custom clothing and merchandise.

With Printable Vinyl, users can make more durable custom stickers for journals, home décor, and home organisation and more!

Cricut Design Space

The Cricut Design Space is a central design platform where you can discover, create, customise, and share projects with other users.

The software has regular updates with new and seasonal designs. It allows you to design professional-looking, full-colour stickers and personalise projects.

There is a limited range of designs available for free. You can import your own designs or pay for single designs. Alternatively, you can join up to a monthly subscription for more designs.

What’s in the Cricut Xtra Joy Starter Bundle box?

The box contains everything you need to get started. The Cricut Xtra Joy box includes:

Smart cutting machine

Cricut Joy Blade with housing, Cricut Joy fine point pen

Mini weeder

Cricut Joy Xtra LightGrip mat

Transfer tape, Smart Vinyl sampler, Waterproof sticker set.

Smart Iron-On sampler and printable iron-on

You may like to buy a regular weeding tool. I like to weed the stickers while watching television. You can use the leftover vinyl as fancy sticky tape on presents.

If you have the larger Cricut, it’s good to use up all of your smaller pieces on vinyl on a mat.

Cricut Joy Xtra Features

The Joy Xtra is a smaller machine so it can easily fit on a bookcase. You can close the doors and it looks good.

Sticker-making made easy. – There is an Easy Printables Sensor that recognises and precision-cuts around inkjet-printed images to create stickers and so much more.

Compatible with new printable materials. –

You can buy craft materials including new printable materials and new Smart Materials designed especially for Cricut Joy Xtra

You can buy craft materials including new printable materials and new Smart Materials designed especially for Cricut Joy Xtra No design experience is required. – The user-friendly Cricut Design Space platform gives you access to thousands of easy-to-edit images and pre-designed templates.

Cuts 50+ materials. – You won’t need scissors as the machine has the ability to precision-cut over 50 materials like vinyl, iron-on, printable materials, cardstock, and more.

Project Capabilities – You can use Smart Materials to cut a single image up to 1.2 metres long. Think repeated cuts, like stars and hearts, up to 6 metres long. With Cricut Joy Xtra, you can now create projects up to 21cm x 29cm on a machine mat.

Foils, writes, and draws. – You can use the Cricut Joy Foil Transfer Tool and Cricut Joy pens and markers. With Cricut Joy Xtra, you can foil, write, and draw in a variety of fonts, styles, and line weights.

Image Credit: Cricut

“Our mission with the Cricut platform is to inspire and empower makers,” said Ashish Arora, Cricut CEO. “We have more than eight million members who discover, make, and share their creations with one another, and they bring their designs to life through our platform with innovations like Create Sticker.

“From concept to design to creation, Cricut provides the holistic ecosystem of tools, from intuitive design software to creative hardware, to bring making to life, so anyone can truly make anything they can imagine,” said Nicola Dow Smith, Regional Head of Cricut.

“Whether you are an established small business, market stall casual, pop-up gift store, or looking to create a brand or side hustle, Cricut Joy Xtra will take your brand logo and packaging from, oh to woah!”

“If you are a teacher with a busy classroom, keen to create personalised, timely learning resources for your class on the fly, the Cricut Joy Xtra Starter Bundle has got you covered. If you are a Uni student upcycling clothes or a parent creating last-minute dress-ups or making creative customised gifts for friends and family or to sell, the Cricut Joy Xtra Starter Bundle comes packed with all you need to bring your creations to life,” she added.

Conclusion

Cricut Joy Xtra cuts, writes, draws, and foils to make popular projects like full-colour stickers, custom cards, t-shirts, vinyl decals, and more. It allows you to make a wide range of craft projects for gifts, fun projects, or business or educational projects.

How to Learn More

You can join live workshops and on-demand courses available at Cricut Learn https://learn.cricut.com.

I like to watch YouTube and TikTok videos to get craft project ideas.

How to Buy

Cricut Joy Xtra Starter Bundle is available exclusively from Harvey Norman, Officeworks, and other retailers.