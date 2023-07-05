Discover The Beauty of The Multisensory Event That Is Lightscape

Zeerak Ayaz
on July 5, 2023
Lightscape

Lightscape, the global sensation Lightscape, which has enthralled over 10 million people around the world*, has been the talk of Sydney with its vibrant display of lights from neon roots, to glowing trees and larger-than-life flowers.

Lightscape

This captivating light and sound show began on Wednesday, June 21st  in Sydney and will last until Sunday, July 16th 

Lightscape was first introduced to Australia in 2022 soon after taking over gardens in United Kingdom and the US. 

It was also one of the highlights of Vivid Sydney.

Vanessa Picken, Chair & CEO, Sony Music in Australia and New Zealand said “We’re excited to be illuminating the iconic Royal Botanic Garden Sydney as we bring Lightscape. We have a range of incredibly talented artists involved, each bringing a unique vision to the event that is set to mesmerise those who attend.” 

The trail is the main attraction at the Lightscape and that is called Vivid Lightwalk.

Underneath the glowing trees and vibrant colours, you can immerse yourself in this picturesque landmark as you stroll alongside bright flowers.  The trail is 8.5 kilometres long and consists of 60 attractions, 49 light installations and 3D projections scattered throughout as well as international artworks.

The Lightwalk connects the Sydney Darling Harbour to the Central Station.  It covers areas such as Circular Quay, The Walsh Bay Barangaroo, The Rocks, The Darling Harbour, Darling Square, The Goods Line and the Central Station.

“We’re thrilled that the Lightscape team have given us the opportunity to bring our Sea of Light to the fantastic setting of the Royal Botanical Garden Sydney and we’re looking forward to creating something really special here.” Selina Murray, Development Manager at Ithaca Studio, responsible for two installations at Lightscape said.  

After attracting its highest ever visitation in its 13-year history, Vivid Sydney 2023 set a new festival record for content using the #vividsydney hashtag, reaching more than 649 million people and delivering an 84 per cent increase year on year in social reach.

Here are the festival’s most-shared light projections and installations.

The Top 5 most shared light projections/installations from Vivid Sydney 2023

1.       Dark Spectrum: Unlike anything ever seen before at Vivid Sydney, the world-premiere activation transformed the abandoned Wynyard Station train tunnels into a multi-sensory experience inspired by the euphoria found on underground dance floors. Eight rooms provided a progressive colour journey through the human condition and the ultimate Insta-worthy photo moments, which are still on offer until 16 July. For tickets, visit:https://premier.ticketek.com.au/shows/show.aspx?sh=DARKSPEC23

2.       Written in the Stars: the largest drone show in the Southern Hemisphere – which boosted festival attendance on the traditionally quieter mid-week and Sunday nights, with more than 500,000 people viewing the seven shows. 

3.       Lightscape: the sound and light event is still showing until later this month. For tickets, visit: https://premier.ticketek.com.au/shows/show.aspx?sh=LIGHTSYD23

4.       Lighting of the Sails: Life Enlivened (2023): Thttps://thecarousel.com/news/vivids-vale-to-australian-artist-john-olsen/he spectacular Sydney Opera House Lighting of the Sails: Life Enlivened (2023) showcasing the work of esteemed late Australian artist John Olsen AO OBE.

5.       Dandelion: A 4,000kg steel recreation of a dandelion’s wispy calyx with interactive hand sensors by Sydney public art collective Amigo & Amigo. 

*Source: The most-shared list was compiled by Destination NSW based on assets uploaded on-feed against #vividsydney on Instagram and TikTok.  

** Melbourne, San Diego, San Antonio, Houston, Brooklyn, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and Forth Worth. 

Not only did Vivid Sydney spur a social media storm over 23 nights, but also attracted some of the world’s biggest stars who enjoyed the festival.

Jennifer Coolidge
Jennifer Coolidge. Credit: Destination NSW

Emmy-award winning actress Jennifer Coolidge marvelled at Elemental at Darling Harbour and the drone show, Written in the Stars, as well as ventured down to the tunnels under Wynyard Station to explore Dark Spectrum. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo explored the spectacular Lightscape, complete with a taste of a toasted marshmallow, and celebrity chef Nigella Lawson soaked in the sights at Circular Quay, including Inside Out at Customs House.

Tags
N/A
Zeerak Ayaz
By Zeerak Ayaz

Zeerak Ayaz is currently a final year student at Western Sydney University majoring in journalism. Her passion lies in writing about the latest technologies, social media trends, and stories of successful women who have given back to their communities.

View more

trends News

woman in field trends
L’Oreal Tackles Climate Change With Its New Sustainability Program
Pamela Connellan
on December 28, 2022
trends
Expect A Focus on Sustainability, Automation and 5G Adoption In 2023
Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on December 27, 2022
TikTok avatars trends
You’ll Never Guess What’s Trending On TikTok This Month
Mary Grace
on December 27, 2022

health News

sleep health
Find Out How Well You’re Sleeping With The Withings Sleep Analyzer
Pamela Connellan
on March 22, 2023
health
Is Ozempic A Safe Way to Lose Weight and How Does It Work?
Pamela Connellan
on March 12, 2023
Philips Air Purifier health
If You Thought ChatGPT Was The Only New Tech With AI Then Think Again – Philips New Air Purifier Range Has AI In Spades
Pamela Connellan
on February 8, 2023

Related News

Dr Alex Carthey news
Scientist Dr Alex Carthey Wins 2023 HATCH Accelerator Program For Her Life-Saving ReHabitat Pods
Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on July 5, 2023
Blue Blocking Glasses news
Looking At Your Computer For Hours? These Glasses Will Block 50% Of The Blue Light
Pamela Connellan
on June 30, 2023
Financy CEO Bianca Hartge-Hazelman Launches Impacter To Drive Gender Equality news
Financy CEO Bianca Hartge-Hazelman Launches Impacter To Drive Gender Equality
Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on June 30, 2023
Lelde Smits news
Women Investing: What The Latest ASX Investor Study Reveals About How Women Invest
Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on June 29, 2023
spotify musical artwork 1 technology
Create Your Own AI Artwork For Your Spotify PlayList
Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on June 28, 2023
Gaming games
What Are The Most Popular Songs Used In Video Games?
Pamela Connellan
on June 28, 2023

More WLT News