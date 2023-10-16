    Does Machine Learning and AI further Entrench Gender Inequity For Future Generations Of Women?

    Robyn Foyster
    on 16 October 2023
    ai

    Tomorrow, I will be emceeing an incredible panel of women at SXSW Sydney. They are Dr Catriona Wallace from the Responsible Metaverse Alliance and author of Checkmate Humanity, Tracey Spicer, author of Man-Made, and Shivani Gopal, CEO and Founder of Elladex.

    Our topic is ‘Does Machine Learning and AI further entrench gender inequity for future generations of women?’

    Here’s a link to our panel: https://sxswsydney.com/session/does-machine-learning-and-ai-further-entrench-gender-inequity-for-future-generations-of-women/

    If you have any questions you want me to ask this panel of experts, you can email us on [email protected].

    Our panel promises to be a lively debate. Please join us at the ICC in Sydney at 12.30pm on Tuesday, October 17.

    We will also be including a video from Stela Solar, Director of the National Artificial Intelligence Centre at the CSIRO and introducing the idea of being a trust architect for AI from Zachary Zeus, CEO, Pyx Global. You can find out more about that role, here.

    By Robyn Foyster
    Robyn Foyster is an award-winning journalist and former Editor-In-Chief of The Australian Women's Weekly and Publisher of the Hearst Group in Australia.

