    We Trialled the New Straightener That Claims to Cut Your Hair Drying Time by More Than Half!

    By Marie-Antoinette Issa
    on 5 February 2024
    ghd chronos

    With a tagline that boasts “”3x faster styling. * Two times less frizz. One stroke high-definition. And, results that last 24 hours,” the hype around the GHD Chronos – the latest release by the brand that redefined Good Hair Days – was real. However, while the numbers were enticing (and the claims visible enough in fine-haired model featured on the website), the true test was going to be whether they stood up against the real-life challenges of those of us with thicker, curlier, unrulier locks.  As the holder of the (ahem) aforementioned hair type, I was up for the challenge and grabbed the opportunity to try-and-test the new  GHD Chronos with one hand (its ergonomic design makes it relatively easy). This is what I thought…

    Talking HD motion-responsive technology

    At the heart of the GHD Chronos lies the revolutionary HD Motion-Responsive Technology. This cutting-edge feature employs an intelligent algorithm to analyse my styling motions. And reacted by adjusting heat. The result was an unparallelled experience, delivering the right amount of power into the plates to maintain an optimum and consistent temperature of 185°C

    This technology truly enabled the GHD Chronos to deliver on its claim of three times faster styling. A result that was visible with my hair visibly smoother in the same amount of time it usually takes me to simply turn on other styling devices! 

    ghd media library

    One stroke: 24 hour results

    The GHD Chronos’s state-of-the-art ceramic heater is also designed to deliver styling results that last a remarkable 24 hours. The consistent and precise heat distribution minimised the need for repetitive passes, providing efficiency and preventing unnecessary heat damage. And yes, my locks still looked silky smooth the next morning.

    Floating on (h)air

    Equipped with ultra-gloss floating plates, the lightweight GHD Chronos smoothly maneuvered through my hair, minimising friction and tugging. This not only contributed to the speed of styling but also enhanced the overall shine and smoothness of my hair. The re-engineered wishbone hinge and smooth rounded barrel of the GHD Chronos offered professional creativity at its finest. Should you be that way inclined, these features also promise to facilitate the crafting of high-definition curls and waves with a simple tilt of the hand, providing users with versatility in styling options.

    While the $465 price tag may be a significant investment, the GHD Chronos definitely delivered on its promise of ultra-fast, high-definition styling, leaving me with smooth locks in less than 10 minutes (compared to my regular 30ish). And so, whether you’re after straight, sleek styles such as myself. Or bouncy curls or waves with minimal damage, the GHD Chronos is a worthy addition to the GHD lineup and looks set to become a must-have tool for hair enthusiasts this year,

    Marie-Antoinette Issa
    By Marie-Antoinette Issa

    Marie-Antoinette Issa is a contributor for Women Love Tech and The Carousel. She has worked across news and women's lifestyle magazines and websites including Cosmopolitan, Cleo, Madison, The Urban List and Daily Mail, I Quit Sugar and Huffington Post.

