Six Things Guaranteed to Kill the Vibe this V-Day, According to OpenTable

According to the adage, the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach. Which perfectly places OpenTable, one of Australia’s leading online restaurant reservation platforms, in the position to play cupid and answer all your questions when it comes to love and food. Including the six Valentine’s Day mood killers you should avoid this February 14th.

Having a bone to pick … and we don’t mean a chicken one!

Nothing dampens the mood more than a heated argument during what’s supposed to be a romantic evening. According to OpenTable’s research, 42% of Australians identified having an argument mid-date as a major mood spoiler. To keep the atmosphere light and enjoyable, it’s crucial to communicate openly and avoid contentious topics during your Valentine’s Day celebration.

Don’t let rude, ruin the mood

Being respectful to waitstaff is a fundamental aspect of dining out, and it’s no different on Valentine’s Day. OpenTable’s research indicates that 40% of Aussies find rudeness to waitstaff to be a significant vibe killer. Treating restaurant staff with kindness not only enhances your dining experience but also contributes to a positive overall atmosphere.

The ex factor

The ghosts of girl and guy friends past relationships have no place on Valentine’s Day. OpenTable’s findings reveal that 32% of Australians consider a partner uttering their ex’s name to be a major mood damper. To ensure a smooth and romantic evening, focus on the present and leave past relationships behind.

Another kind of gas lighting

Valentine’s Day often involves indulging in a special meal, but excessive eating can lead to discomfort. OpenTable’s research shows that 27% of Australians have experienced feeling bloated and gassy, leading them to cut a date short, with “Close to half (46%) of Aussies admit that feeling bloated has stopped them from getting intimate after a dinner date!



However, according to GP Dr Sam Hay, diners shouldn’t let this stop them from starting or rekindling their romance. “There’s lots you can do to remedy these feelings such as daily exercise, drinking more water and choosing from the menu more fibre-rich foods such as nuts, whole wheat and leafy greens,” he says.

Picking the perfect place

Selecting the right restaurant is crucial for setting the mood on Valentine’s Day.

OpenTable has made this task easier by revealing the Top 50 Romantic Restaurants for 2024, compiled from over 300,000 Aussie diner reviews and metrics. Navigating through this list can save couples from the stress of finding the perfect venue and enhance their overall dining experience.

Champagne tastes … beer budgets

Finally, financial stress can also play a role in diminishing the Valentine’s Day vibe. With OpenTable’s research indicating that 21% of Australians find the cost of dining out to be a significant pre-date stressor. “Planning ahead, setting a budget, and exploring affordable yet romantic options can help alleviate this concern,” says Drew Bowering, Senior Director Sales and Services APAC at OpenTable.

Ultimately, OpenTable’s top tips for avoiding Valentine’s Day mood killers can help you find love, keep it, or at least enjoy a really good meal at some of Australia’s best restaurants!