GoPro Introduces Three HERO11 Black Cameras

GoPro has released three new HERO11 Black cameras, all of which are capable of sending highlight videos to your phone.

New GoPro cameras are equipped with a larger sensor, 10-bit colour video, a new ultra-wide ‘HyperView’ field of view, HyperSmooth 5.0 video stabilization, full 360-degree horizon lock, and high-performance Enduro batteries.

What’s New In This GoPro Collection?

GoPro unveiled three new HERO11 Black cameras: HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Creator Edition, and HERO11 Black Mini. All cameras include a new, bigger sensor with the greatest resolution, 10-bit colour depth, video stabilization, and field of view in a HERO camera.

By sending automated highlight films to your phone, the three HERO11 Black cameras elevate GoPro’s subscription service to a whole new level. As a GoPro subscriber, all you have to do is plug in your HERO11 whenever it needs charging, and the camera will upload your film to your GoPro cloud account, where it will be instantly edited into a highlight movie and emailed to your phone through the GoPro Quik app. It’s really simple!

HERO11 Black

World’s most diverse camera, now more powerful and convenient. The HERO11 Black is the latest and greatest in GoPro’s line of iconic HERO cameras, and it’s poised to become the go-to choice for pros and hobbyists alike when it comes to capturing the kind of immersive, you-are-there video.

HERO11 Black Creator Edition

A lightweight, all-in-one device that makes vlogging, filming, and live broadcasting simple. It has all of HERO11 Black’s capabilities plus a long-lasting battery grip with one-handed camera operation and over four hours of 4K video per charge.

HERO11 Black Creator Edition contains a directional microphone, external mic input, HDMI connector for external displays, a high-output LED light and two cold shoe mounts.

HERO11 Black Mini

A smaller, lighter, simpler version of HERO11 Black that’s just as powerful. HERO11 Black Mini’s tiny size and one-button design make it ideal for those who value simplicity over performance or quality.

Global Availability

The HERO11 Black is available for $649.95 (AUD) and the HERO11 Black Creator Edition is on sale for $929.95 (for GoPro subscribers) and $1099.95 (for non-subscribers). HERO11 Black Mini will be available on GoPro.com on Oct. 25 for $499.95 for subscribers and $649.95 MSRP.

