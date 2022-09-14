10 Best Relationship Podcasts Ever

10 Best Relationship Podcasts Ever

Mary Grace
on September 14, 2022
podcasts

No matter your relationship status—whether you’re single, going out, engaged, or married—everyone may benefit from receiving some guidance on romance, dating, and the development of healthy partnerships that are capable of withstanding the test of time. Here’s where dating podcasts come in.

10 Best Relationship Podcasts Ever | Women Love Tech

 

Is It Worth Listening To Relationship Podcasts?

If you’re single and planning to stay that way, listening to the greatest relationship podcasts may still teach you valuable lessons about human interaction that will benefit your relationships with loved ones, colleagues, and prospects. Or, whether your marriage is in ruins or you keep making the same errors in dating again and over, these podcasts may help you get your life back on track.

The most important factor is how you want to receive guidance: there are times when you need to hear the cold, hard facts from a therapist or other professional, and there are other times when you want to hear the softer side of the argument. 

Sometimes you just need to hear some gibberish, and it’s best to get it from a comic or celebrity who can speak to you like a girlfriend. And sometimes, all you want to do is hear about other couples that weathered the storm together and came out on the other side even closer. These podcasts on relationships are likely to satisfy your romantic appetite for any kind.

So, Here Are The 10 Best Relationship Podcasts Ever!

1. Death, Sex, and Money With Anna Sale
Listen H

While sex may only account for a third of the title, you can probably guess that this podcast isn’t shy to broach uncomfortable topics from its name alone. People from various walks of life, including celebrities, provide their perspectives on the factors that may have contributed to the sexual life of a couple becoming stagnant over time and the lessons that may be taken away from a failed marriage.

2. Love Is Like a Plant
Listen Here

Ellen Huerta, the creator of the Mend app that helps heal after a breakup, is a co-host on this podcast. But that’s not the only thing this piece is about; contrary to what the title would imply, it’s also about how to keep a relationship alive through proper care and attention.

3. Anna Faris Is Unqualified
Listen Here

Actress Anna Faris states up front that she isn’t the best person to approach for relationship advice, but that doesn’t stop her and her guests from trying (and often failing, to everyone’s amusement). More important than finding solutions is finding a place to belong and a group of people who understand.

Recent guests have included YouTuber David Dobrik, actor Josh Hutcherson, and director Elizabeth Banks, who are all known for their roles in The Hunger Games.

4. Committed With Jo Piazza
Listen Here

Do you feel like there have been highs and lows in your relationship? Host Jo Piazza discusses couples who overcame remarkable circumstances, including a man so ill he was given his last rights five times and a couple who abandoned their corporate careers to live in an RV and travel cross-country.

5. Nancy
Listen Here

One of the goals of the Nancy podcast is to have open discussions concerning the LGBTQ community. It ranges from significant matters, such as the push for improved sex education in schools, to lighter fare, such as romantic comedies, first dates, and weddings.

6. One Extraordinary Marriage
Listen Here

You’d think that after 23 years of marriage, Tony and Alisa DiLorenzo would have some wisdom to share on how to have a fulfilling partnership. And they do, but not because they’ve had an easy one; they’ve battled and triumphed over issues like porn addiction, miscarriage, lack of trust, bad communication, and over $50,000 in debt. Having successfully navigated their own difficulties, they are now committed to assisting other couples in doing the same.

7. The Real Brunch Podcast
Listen Here

You should tune in to The Real Brunch if you enjoy your relationship drama served with a side of celebrity gossip. Recent topics have included what words of wisdom you’d give your younger self or how the hosts would answer the latest Cosmo quiz.

8. Relationship Advice
Listen Here

If you and your partner are just starting out in your marriage, you may find this series to be very helpful, since it features weekly appearances by therapists and other relationship gurus who share their insights on how to create a foundation for a marriage that will survive till death.

9. Why Won’t You Date Me? With Nicole Byer
Listen Here

Though Nicole Byer is a talented comedian and quite the catch, she is currently single. Her show features a different single person who she interviews to learn about their dating life and discover why she herself is single. Even if we never find out the answers, listening to the podcast is a lot of fun.

10. Where Should We Begin With Esther Perel
Listen Here

The straightforward and actionable guidance that couples therapist Esther Perel provides has earned a lot of praise from her clientele. Perel makes it look as if real couples are discussing their genuine issues on her podcast, but she really gives relationship advise that couples may use in their own relationships at home.

More Reading:

Tags
N/A
Avatar
By Mary Grace

Mary Grace Sahagun is a Lifestyle Writer for Women Love Tech and The Carousel. Mary Grace turned her hand to writing after she began her career as an aircraft engineer.

View more

trends News

Lenovo Tab P11 trends
“The World We Imagine” — Lenovo Challenges Artists Around The Globe
Women Love Tech
on September 6, 2022
Dr Clair Craig trends
Why Storylistening Has The Edge On Storytelling
Giulia Sirignani
on August 7, 2022
women love tech trends
The A-Z Of What We Love Most On Instagram
Emeric Brard
on January 10, 2022

health News

Women support women - health health
How To Overcome Burnout
Beau Peters
on May 12, 2022
BaxterBlue glasses health
Blue Light Eye-Wear Products That Support A Healthier Digital Life
Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on April 10, 2022
health
Why Should You Avoid The Blue Light From Your Digital Devices?
Pamela Connellan
on March 17, 2022

Related News

Dr Ryan Neinstein's top 6 book and podcast recommendations podcasts
Dr. Ryan Neinstein’s Top 6 Book and Podcast Recommendations
Michael Peres Michael Peres has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on September 8, 2022
podcasts
Top 5 Podcasts To Start Listening To From Dating To Crime
Alice Duthie
on September 6, 2022
Seven Podcasts to Dive Into podcasts
7 Podcasts To Listen To Right Now
Lucy Cooper
on September 3, 2022
Osher Günsberg podcasts
Podcaster Osher Günsberg Talks To Professor George Paxinos About Why You Can’t Fight Love
Giulia Sirignani
on August 29, 2022
Meghan Markle Spotify news
Meghan Markle’s New Podcast Series Is Out Now On Spotify
Pamela Connellan
on August 25, 2022
podcasts
Decode The Mystery Of Crypto With The Latest Podcast
Alice Duthie
on August 12, 2022

More WLT News