How Ex-CCO Of The Iconic Is Transforming Aussie Tech Start Up humii

Alice Duthie
on July 9, 2022

Australia’s first online platform that combines cutting-edge technology with real human analysis of online shopping, humii, is growing with 5 new female appointments including leading global retail strategist Mareile Osthus in the pivotal role of Chief Strategy Officer.

Transforming the world of tech and seeing how online shopping has sky-rocketed, Mareile brings over 15 years’ global retail industry experience to humii, having previously held senior positions with The Iconic, Alquemie Group, The Oroton Group, Zalando and Hugo Boss. In her role as Chief Category Management Officer at The Iconic, Mareile oversaw strategic operational decisions in regard to the assortment and overall customer experience, driving rapid growth for the business.

According to Mareile, “humii is centred on giving retail leaders the insights they need to make the big decisions, and my vision is to see it impact the way online retailers behave world-wide by normalising the humii score as the measure of their performance against competitors.”

“I believe humii has the power to be the source of truth for performance of online retail businesses and I am excited to kickstart a revolutionary wave in how online retailers perceive and adapt shopping experiences across more than 200 data points to suit the ever-evolving needs and desires of consumers.”

Mareile Osthus humii
Mareile Osthus

Co-founder Lee Ritson says, “The market interest in humii in our first six months has required us to introduce some important strategic hires for the business. With her global knowledge, customer-obsession and future thinking approach to solving the many challenges facing the industry, Mareile is extremely well positioned to lead the strategy and expansion of the company both in Australia and globally.”

humii is centred around the humii score, which is calculated by aggregating results from the analysis of real people across the full end-to-end online shopping experience which humii calls it’s ‘8 dimensions of online shopping’ – covering Search & Discovery, Pre-Purchase Support, Checkout & Payment, Dispatch & Delivery, Product & Packaging, Returns & Refunds, Post- Purchase Support, and Loyalty & Retention. This gives online retailers the insights they need to make big decisions. With her knowledge and passion, Mareile brings a unique edge to the tech-startup industry, challenging norms and continuing to evolve both personally and professionally.

Find out more about humii here

