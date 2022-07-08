How To Get The Most Out Of Your iPhone Camera

How To Get The Most Out Of Your iPhone Camera

Alice Duthie
on July 9, 2022

The iPhone camera allows you to take stunning photos, however are we truly harnessing its full potential? Here are some of our best tips and tricks to make your photos look like they were taken on a professional camera – by a professional photographer!

Most of these tips can be used by anyone with a recent iPhone, so get snapping…

Record videos in 4K

If you want professional looking videos, switch your camera settings to ‘4K at 60 frames per second’. This will enhance the quality of your videos, however do note that this will take up more of your iPhone storage.

To record in 4K go to your camera settings and tap ‘Record Video’. From here, tap ‘4K at 60 fps’.

Use presets

With the iPhone 13, you can set photographic styles by choosing a preset (e.g. your preferred levels of warmth, contrast, vibrancy etc.). Once you have set your style, each photo you take will have a consistent look.

Start using presets by opening the camera app, tapping ‘Set Up’, swiping through different styles and tapping ‘Use [Style Name]’ on the preset that you like.

iPhone showing Camera app with four people in the viewfinder
Via apple.com

Adjust light before you take your pic

Did you know that you can adjust the brightness of a photo even before you’ve taken it? After tapping the screen, you’ll see a small sun icon appear. To adjust the brightness of your photo, slide the sun up and down along the yellow line until you achieve the desired effect.

Try out night mode

You might think that because of the absence of natural light, that your photos won’t have the best quality at night – well think again! The latest iPhones have an amazing night mode, meaning that you don’t have to rely on flash anymore.

Night mode automatically turns on when the camera detects a dark environment. The moon icon in the corner will turn yellow when night mode is active.

Via apple.com

Fit more in the frame with 0.5 wide angle lens

If you have an iPhone 11, 12 or 13, try the ultra wide camera lens! With this built in iPhone lens, you can capture an expanded field of view from your camera and fit a lot more into a frame.

Simply open the camera app and tap 0.5 just above the shutter button to activate the wide lens.

Play around with ProRAW

ProRAW is Apple’s version of a RAW image – meaning that you get to fully customise your photos with high levels of flexibility. Essentially, when we usually shoot on the iPhone using a regular JPEG or HEIC format, it chooses the most appropriate settings for us. However, after you take your picture using ProRAW, you can adjust it with high precision using your editing app of choice, without losing any detail or quality.

You can use the ProRAW feature by tapping the raw button at the top corner of the screen once you’ve opened the camera app. This feature is only available on iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Play around with it and unleash your editing creativity!

The Camera screen in Photo mode. Buttons for flash and Night mode appear in the top-left corner of the screen. The Flash button and the Night mode button are off. The Camera Controls button is in the top center, and the ProRAW button and Live Photo button are in the top-right corner. The ProRAW button is on and the Live Photo button is off. At the bottom of the screen are, from left to right, the Photo and Video Viewer button, the Take Picture button, and the Camera Chooser Back-Facing button.
Via apple.com

Found these iPhone camera tips useful? For more on the iPhone check out:

How The iPhone Changed Our Lives
Alice Duthie
By Alice Duthie

Alice is a lifestyle writer for Women Love Tech and The Carousel. She is currently studying a Bachelor of Commerce at The University of Sydney, majoring in Marketing and Business Information Systems.

View more

trends News

women love tech trends
The A-Z Of What We Love Most On Instagram
Emeric Brard
on January 10, 2022
Tips For Shopping Online During The Coronavirus Pandemic trends
Tips For Shopping Online During The Coronavirus Pandemic
Women Love Tech
on January 10, 2022
Twitter 2021 trends
Top Moments Of 2021 Through Twitter’s Eyes
Emeric Brard
on December 31, 2021

health News

Women support women - health health
How To Overcome Burnout
Beau Peters
on May 12, 2022
BaxterBlue glasses health
Blue Light Eye-Wear Products That Support A Healthier Digital Life
Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on April 10, 2022
health
Why Should You Avoid The Blue Light From Your Digital Devices?
Pamela Connellan
on March 17, 2022

Related News

technology
How The iPhone Changed Our Lives
Lucy Cooper
on July 4, 2022
world of warcraft technology
How the Game Designers Created Northend for World of Warcraft
Emma Crameri Emma Crameri has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on July 1, 2022
MacBook Pro news
The New 13-inch MacBook Pro With M2 Has Been Released
Pamela Connellan
on June 27, 2022
technology
5 Essential SEO Tactics You Need to Use to Dominate Search Results
Sophia Smith
on June 23, 2022
best headphones technology
Need a New Pair Of Headphones? Here Are Our Top 5
Lucy Cooper
on June 22, 2022
Financial planning technology
Constantly Short On Digital Storage? Check Out These Solutions From Western Digital.
Alice Duthie
on June 22, 2022

More WLT News