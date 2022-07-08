How To Get The Most Out Of Your iPhone Camera

The iPhone camera allows you to take stunning photos, however are we truly harnessing its full potential? Here are some of our best tips and tricks to make your photos look like they were taken on a professional camera – by a professional photographer!

Most of these tips can be used by anyone with a recent iPhone, so get snapping…

Record videos in 4K

If you want professional looking videos, switch your camera settings to ‘4K at 60 frames per second’. This will enhance the quality of your videos, however do note that this will take up more of your iPhone storage.

To record in 4K go to your camera settings and tap ‘Record Video’. From here, tap ‘4K at 60 fps’.

Use presets

With the iPhone 13, you can set photographic styles by choosing a preset (e.g. your preferred levels of warmth, contrast, vibrancy etc.). Once you have set your style, each photo you take will have a consistent look.

Start using presets by opening the camera app, tapping ‘Set Up’, swiping through different styles and tapping ‘Use [Style Name]’ on the preset that you like.

Adjust light before you take your pic

Did you know that you can adjust the brightness of a photo even before you’ve taken it? After tapping the screen, you’ll see a small sun icon appear. To adjust the brightness of your photo, slide the sun up and down along the yellow line until you achieve the desired effect.

Try out night mode

You might think that because of the absence of natural light, that your photos won’t have the best quality at night – well think again! The latest iPhones have an amazing night mode, meaning that you don’t have to rely on flash anymore.

Night mode automatically turns on when the camera detects a dark environment. The moon icon in the corner will turn yellow when night mode is active.

Fit more in the frame with 0.5 wide angle lens

If you have an iPhone 11, 12 or 13, try the ultra wide camera lens! With this built in iPhone lens, you can capture an expanded field of view from your camera and fit a lot more into a frame.

Simply open the camera app and tap 0.5 just above the shutter button to activate the wide lens.

Play around with ProRAW

ProRAW is Apple’s version of a RAW image – meaning that you get to fully customise your photos with high levels of flexibility. Essentially, when we usually shoot on the iPhone using a regular JPEG or HEIC format, it chooses the most appropriate settings for us. However, after you take your picture using ProRAW, you can adjust it with high precision using your editing app of choice, without losing any detail or quality.

You can use the ProRAW feature by tapping the raw button at the top corner of the screen once you’ve opened the camera app. This feature is only available on iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Play around with it and unleash your editing creativity!

