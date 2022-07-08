Unfolding The Potential Of Foldables

Foldable phones are taking off if global sales figures are anything to go by. In 2021, the global sales volume of foldable smartphones grew more than four times as compared to 2020. Add to this the fact that sales of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 in 2021 for one month has exceeded all the sales of foldable phones in 2020 and it looks like we have a trend on our hands.

For companies such as Samsung with some foldable models on the market, this is an exciting time for the industry with opportunities to reshape the mobile market. TM Roh, President & Head of MX Business for Samsung Electronics said Samsung has been working closely with a group of young inspirational changemakers, who are committed to using technology to innovate for humanity and mobilise global communities, through Generation17 – a partnership with Samsung and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to magnify the voices, stories and ingenuity of young leaders helping achieve global goals.

The global partnership with the UNDP) aims to advance the 17 Global Goals, tying into Samsung’s 2025 vision for the mobile business through other sustainability initiatives. During a recent visit to Indonesia, Roh expressed confidence in the continued popularity of foldable smartphones globally. He said Samsung’s foldable phones have redefined what is possible in the industry, like the Galaxy Note Series did, and will continue to set new standards in mobile technology.

“Foldables are transforming and reshaping the mobile market. As the pioneer and leader of the foldable smartphone category, we are focused on delivering incredible foldable experiences that enhances our consumers’ everyday lives,” said Roh.

“We will continue to develop the unique advantages of the Galaxy foldables, such as viewing on a large screen using a compact and durable device, taking photos and videos in Flex mode, multitasking on split screens with an S Pen and enjoying a unique user experience with the new foldable form factor. We will also enhance the foldables experience through partnerships with industry leaders, such as Google, to support more applications and services for foldable devices.”

Sales of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 in 2021 for one month has exceeded all the sales of foldable phones in 2020.

Best-in-class mobile experiences for all smartphone users

Expounding on Samsung’s mission to make the latest and best in mobile technology more accessible, Roh said: “For more than a decade, Samsung has played a key role in laying the foundation for a new generation of connectivity in 5G. I’m committed to ensuring that consumers are equipped to benefit from 5G connectivity and I’m confident that Samsung’s 5G devices will be the first choice for users in Southeast Asia and Oceania – and across the globe as well.”

5G technology is a key enabler of integrated mobile experience with Samsung’s Galaxy ecosystem, which revolves around the Galaxy smartphones as its hub. The ecosystem offers seamless experiences between the smartphone and multiple devices, such as products in the Galaxy Watch and Buds series, and even provides a PC-like experience with Galaxy tablets through Samsung Dex.

Roh added: “While we have consistently focused our efforts on improving the smartphone experience for users, we also recognise the growing demand for a connected lifestyle. We are continually innovating to improve and expand our ecosystem to bring more convenience to Galaxy users and to help them achieve their aspirations.”

He also mentioned the diversity of the region, which includes developing markets where mid-tier smartphones continue to be important drivers for Samsung.

“By having a keen understanding of our target consumers’ needs, we are able to maintain the affordability of our mid-tier smartphones while providing a great mobile experience as we focus on strengthening specifications of priority product features, such as the battery, memory, performance, and 5G capabilities. In addition, various features from the flagship smartphones, such as the enhanced cameras, and dust-proof and water-resistant features, are extended to the Galaxy A series,” he said.

Shaping the Future with Innovative Sustainability Efforts

Recognising the role it plays in using technology as a force for good, Samsung has been expanding its Galaxy for the Planet commitment and putting sustainability at the center of its innovations. “I always emphasise the importance of sustainability in every single thing we do, from the way we design, manufacture, and recover materials throughout the product lifecycle to protect our planet,” said Roh.

In February this year, two Generation17 Young Leaders from the Southeast Asia and Oceania were invited to join the global initiative for the first time: Tamara Dewi Gondo Soerijo from Indonesia, a social enterprise founder working to empower refugee women by providing upskilling opportunities, and Thuy Anh Ngo from Vietnam, who launched a mobile app to educate the elderly on physical and mental health.

Dominated by a large population of youth, the Southeast Asia and Oceania region has seen a rapid rise in the growth of the digital economy, driven by the ambitions, lifestyles, and technological skillsets of young digital natives.

Roh said: “The reason we, at Samsung, must champion a more open world is that our future demands it. Our younger consumers want authentic, personal experiences as a way to express themselves and create new opportunities. We take pride in enabling a world where technology connects and inspires us all.”

About Samsung Electronics: Samsung designs and produces smartphones, TVs, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For more information visit here.

For more from Women Love Tech on mobile phones, visit here.