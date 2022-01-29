How Sunscreen Negatively Effects our Health and Environment

How Sunscreen Negatively Effects our Health and Environment

Women Love Tech
on January 29, 2022
Coral Read about Uvera here

People who live in areas with year-round, bright sunlight have usually a great injection of vitamin D, but at the same time are at a higher risk of skin cancer. Slopping on tons of sunscreens might prevent sunburns but did you know it has long-term negative effects on our health and environment?

Magdalena Jander’s team is developing a product that has the potential to make a serious impact on the cosmetics industry and methods of sun protection.

Palau is one of the few places that one can call paradise on Earth. It is a beautiful country that consists of more than 300 coral and volcanic islands. Tourists have been travelling thousands of miles just to see the breathtaking scenery in the western Pacific Ocean. But one day scientists decided to look below the waterline. Their discovery was shocking: sea life was in danger and the ones responsible were humans, who were trying to protect themselves from harmful UV radiation by using sunscreen. 

In 2015, Dr. Craig Downs, Executive Director of the Haereticus Environmental Laboratory, discovered, that oxybenzone – a widely used ingredient in sunscreens – was killing coral reefs. The discovery led Palau to be the first country to ban several popular sunscreens. Other countries and regions are expected to follow the trend.

Magdalena Jander
Magdalena Jander

Palau and Poland are thousands of miles away, however, they have something in common: Magdalena Jander. The Polish Biotechnologist (PhD) and entrepreneur is the CEO of UVera, a start-up that is developing a sunscreen that is not only environmentally friendly but is also safe for humans.

Sunscreens destroy marine life

“Sunscreens are causing really harmful side-effects regarding the human health. They also have a serious environmental impact: they are destroying marine life and coral reefs. We have found a solution. It is a specific strain of cyanobacteria which is almost 2 billion years old and produces natural UV protector outside their cells,” says Magdalena Jander, who was included in the prestigious ’100 Women of the Year’ list by Forbes Women Poland in 2021 and was elected Businesswoman of the year in 2019 in the Leader of Innovative Technologies category.

As she explains, UV filters found in many cosmetic products can also enter the bloodstream and disrupt hormones. They can even increase the risk of developing skin cancer. What’s more alarming is the volume at which they are sold. According to the market research group Fact.MR, every year over 1 billion sunscreens are sold worldwide and it’s estimated to double in the next decade. This way humans are not only jeopardising the marine ecosystem but their own health as well.

“Instead of protecting us from skin cancer they might have a disruptive effect” – she explains, adding that UVera is working on protection against the full UV range.

coral
Keep our oceans healthy
ocean
Pexels Belle Co
Women Love Tech
By Women Love Tech

Women Love Tech is an award-winning lifestyle technology site. Discover the best smartphones, latest apps, cool gadgets, social media, emerging tech and news. Be inspired by our regular profiles of women in tech as we continue with our mission to promote women in STEM and to make technology easy and fun!

View more

trends News

women love tech trends
The A-Z Of What We Love Most On Instagram
Emeric Brard
on January 10, 2022
Tips For Shopping Online During The Coronavirus Pandemic trends
Tips For Shopping Online During The Coronavirus Pandemic
Women Love Tech
on January 10, 2022
Twitter 2021 trends
Top Moments Of 2021 Through Twitter’s Eyes
Emeric Brard
on December 31, 2021

health News

Coral health
How Sunscreen Negatively Effects our Health and Environment
Women Love Tech
on January 29, 2022
exercise health
Get Healthy With 1000 Free Health Tips in Just One App
Frederique Bros
on January 14, 2022
weightloss health
Cutting Through The Fat: The Behaviours Scientifically Proven To Help You Lose More Weight
Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on January 10, 2022

Related News

Hayden Panettiere family
Hayden Panettiere Narrates New Audio Book About The Magic Of Animals
Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on January 29, 2022
Zac Efron lifestyle
Zac Efron As You’ve Never Seen Him Before In Gold
Pamela Connellan
on January 28, 2022
Woman on Phone lifestyle
What Is Doomsurfing?
Pamela Connellan
on January 27, 2022
woman hiking lifestyle
Be Kind To Yourself: Plan Time To Rest
Michelle Broadbent
on January 25, 2022
lifestyle
Why You Should Be Checking The Expiry Date Of Your Cosmetics
Frederique Bros
on January 22, 2022
Emily in Paris lifestyle
Why We Can’t Get Enough of Emily in Paris
Ruby Feneley
on January 17, 2022

More WLT News