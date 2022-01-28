What Was The World Searching For Last Year?

What Was The World Searching For Last Year?

Pamela Connellan
on January 29, 2022
Google Search

The year that was – 2021. Sure, it was a crazy year with the pandemic resurging with the latest variant. We were working from home a lot more and we were on our devices a whole lot more. What were we searching for? Here’s some of the top searches from Google…

  1. Doomsurfing was searched more than ever globally in 2021. The term refers to surfing the net, scrolling through bad news about what’s happening – especially about the pandemic – and finding it hard to stop from reading all of the bad news, even though it makes you worried. For more info visit here.
Woman on Phone

2) From money and success to good health and love, affirmations were searched this year more than ever before worldwide, with the most search interest in Kazakhstan.

Affirmation

3) After performing her poem “The Hill We Climb” during the US presidential inauguration, Amanda Gorman was the top searched poet worldwide in 2021. The country searching for her poem the most? Norway.

Amanda Gorman Time Magazine

4) The world searched for ‘How to start a businHow Women Can Start Their Own Tech Businessesess‘ more than How to get a job in 2021.

Business

5) Whether you believe your soulmate was born 139 days after you, or that they’re a bespectacled wizard, this year soulmate was searched more than ever before across the globe.

couple

6) This March, the world was captivated by the Meghan and Harry interview with Oprah, making it the most searched interview in Google Trends history.

Prince Harry and Megan

7) From major cities to tropical islands, the world searched impact of climate change more than ever this year, with Fiji searching the most.

Climate Change

8) Earth-friendly practices are becoming the new standard. Worldwide, search interest for sustainability reached record highs this year.

SUSTAINABILITY
Ron Lach at Pexels

9) Across the globe, as people looked for ways to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, pride events near me increased +5,000% worldwide.

Microsoft Shows Us Diversity And Inclusion Matter - Here's How

10) As the pandemic morphed and changed, the availability of a vaccine was searched for with when can I get a covid booster increased tenfold in the second part of the year.

covid

For more from Google about the top searches of 2021, take a look here.

For more from Women Love Tech on Google, visit here.

5 Easy Ways To Optimise Your Website For Google And Your Visitors
Pamela Connellan
By Pamela Connellan

Pamela Connellan is a journalist, specialising in tech news, reviews, trends, sustainability, movies and streaming.

View more

trends News

women love tech trends
The A-Z Of What We Love Most On Instagram
Emeric Brard
on January 10, 2022
Tips For Shopping Online During The Coronavirus Pandemic trends
Tips For Shopping Online During The Coronavirus Pandemic
Women Love Tech
on January 10, 2022
Twitter 2021 trends
Top Moments Of 2021 Through Twitter’s Eyes
Emeric Brard
on December 31, 2021

health News

Coral health
How Sunscreen Negatively Effects our Health and Environment
Women Love Tech
on January 29, 2022
exercise health
Get Healthy With 1000 Free Health Tips in Just One App
Frederique Bros
on January 14, 2022
weightloss health
Cutting Through The Fat: The Behaviours Scientifically Proven To Help You Lose More Weight
Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on January 10, 2022

Related News

Ruby on snap chat news
Snapchat’s AR capabilities Expand Into Beauty
Ruby Feneley
on January 29, 2022
simji news
How Visual Artists Are Using TikTok and Youtube To Go Viral 
Ruby Feneley
on January 28, 2022
wordle news
Wordle: The Free Viral Word Game Taking America By Storm
Lucy Broadbent
on January 26, 2022
The Wiggles news
Here Are Some Of The Best Reactions To The Wiggles Winning The Hottest 100
Pamela Connellan
on January 25, 2022
Twitter NFT social media
Twitter Launches NFT Profile Pics – Here’s What You Need To Know 
Ruby Feneley
on January 21, 2022
CES 2022 news
Can You Buy That? Here Are The Top New Products From CES 2022
Pamela Connellan
on January 19, 2022

More WLT News