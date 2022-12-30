How To Clear The Cache On Your Phone

Mary Grace
on December 31, 2022
Woman on Phone

Here’s why you need to clear the cache on your phone.

If you want to get rid of unnecessary files on your device, a fast wipe of the cache and cookies is all it takes.

Clearing your phone’s cookies and cache keeps your browser slim, performing more effectively, and operating faster. No matter which browser you use on your phone, Google Chrome, Firefox, or Samsung Internet, there is always information being collected and stored on your online activities. Your phone’s ability to swiftly log you into accounts and load frequently visited sites is in large part due to the data stored in your cookies and cache.

Motorola Ultra Phone clear the cache

So if you want to get rid of these cookies, then just clear the cache on your phone.

Here’s how to clear your phone’s cache:

If your iPhone or Android phone is running slow or out of storage, learn how to free up space by clearing system caches in the below videos.

Tags
N/A
Mary Grace
By Mary Grace

Mary Grace Sahagun is a Lifestyle Writer for Women Love Tech and The Carousel. Mary Grace turned her hand to writing after she began her career as an aircraft engineer.

View more

trends News

woman in field trends
L’Oreal Tackles Climate Change With Its New Sustainability Program
Pamela Connellan
on December 28, 2022
trends
Expect A Focus on Sustainability, Automation and 5G Adoption In 2023
Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on December 27, 2022
TikTok avatars trends
You’ll Never Guess What’s Trending On TikTok This Month
Mary Grace
on December 27, 2022

health News

weightloss health
Cutting Through The Fat: The Behaviours Scientifically Proven To Help You Lose More Weight
Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on December 29, 2022
health
With The High Pollen Count Right Now, We’re Reviewing The Philips 3000i Series Air Purifier
Pamela Connellan
on November 9, 2022
Happy health
Top 10 Positivity Sites That Promise To Make Your Day Happier
Hannah Lising-White
on November 2, 2022

Related News

weightloss technology
How to Stop Weight Loss Ads on Instagram
Emma Crameri Emma Crameri has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on December 31, 2022
Allurion Weight Loss news
New AI Tech Predicts If The Allurion Weight Loss Device Will Work For You     
Pamela Connellan
on December 31, 2022
MYOB’s Sally Elson Explains How They Aim To Achieve Gender Diversity Goals technology
MYOB’s Sally Elson Explains How They Aim To Achieve Gender Diversity Goals
Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on December 31, 2022
gadgets
How to Buy a Camera Gimbal
Emma Crameri Emma Crameri has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on December 28, 2022
Equifax's Kari Mastropasqua and Finance Editor Gemma Acton technology
Equifax’s Kari Mastropasqua Interview: ‘Stop Calling Data Analytics Dry’
Giulia Sirignani
on December 16, 2022
Goterra Founder Olympia Yarger technology
Exclusive Interview: Goterra Founder Olympia Yarger On AgTech And Sustainability
Max Wilson
on December 15, 2022

More WLT News