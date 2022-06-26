How To Make The Startup Ecosystem More Equitable For Women

How To Make The Startup Ecosystem More Equitable For Women

Alice Duthie
on June 27, 2022
startup women female founder leaders Via Pexels

Report by Gabrielle Munzer, Principal at Main Sequence

When it comes to building a diverse startup ecosystem, at Main Sequence, we’ve observed something especially unique about female founders – they are magnets for talented women. Looking at the teams across our portfolio where there is a female founder at the helm, they tend to be beautifully diverse – and not just in terms of gender, but also in background, ethnicity and age.

It’s no surprise, however, that we’ve still got a long way to go in providing women in Australia with the opportunities to unlock their full potential. While the startup ecosystem in Australia continues to grow, businesses founded by women are still underrepresented. In 2021, only 5% of capital went to startups with all-women founding teams.

To improve the situation and create a fairer and more thriving, female-empowered startup ecosystem, we need to look at how we can help architect the pathway for more women to become founders of the next generation of valuable companies we are creating — but there’s work to do. In order to see more inclusive ventures thrive, scale, succeed and improve gender parity, we need to start at the very beginning.

Workplace diversity

Start early

Make diversity a priority from day dot of a company’s life. Timing is a crucial and often overlooked factor when it comes to building diverse teams. Founders and entrepreneurs, in particular, may place it low on their list of early priorities, viewing it as a concern that can be addressed once their firms have grown. But it is far easier to build a diverse organisation from the ground up.

When we identify diversity issues within the teams of prospective investee companies, we ask the founders to commit to improving the imbalance and work closely with them to address these gaps at the earliest opportunity.

Empowering future leaders

At Main Sequence, we’re passionate about engaging at very early stages with our potential founders, typically when they are still in research roles, as coaches and mentors and holding office hours to provide advice to the deep tech community.

Recently, we have also trialled a new model where we identify diverse talent and place these individuals in senior roles within our existing portfolio companies. The objective is to give them direct leadership experience in deep technology, and venture-backed business environments. This, in turn, helps create a pathway that offers certain experiences and opportunities for them to lead their own company in the future.

As investors, we are excited to find so much potential in our portfolio and, as citizens, we believe these measures are our path to a more equitable world.

Gabrielle Munzer
Tags
N/A
Alice Duthie
By Alice Duthie

Alice is a lifestyle writer for Women Love Tech and The Carousel. She is currently studying a Bachelor of Commerce at The University of Sydney, majoring in Marketing and Business Information Systems.

View more

trends News

women love tech trends
The A-Z Of What We Love Most On Instagram
Emeric Brard
on January 10, 2022
Tips For Shopping Online During The Coronavirus Pandemic trends
Tips For Shopping Online During The Coronavirus Pandemic
Women Love Tech
on January 10, 2022
Twitter 2021 trends
Top Moments Of 2021 Through Twitter’s Eyes
Emeric Brard
on December 31, 2021

health News

Women support women - health health
How To Overcome Burnout
Beau Peters
on May 12, 2022
BaxterBlue glasses health
Blue Light Eye-Wear Products That Support A Healthier Digital Life
Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on April 10, 2022
health
Why Should You Avoid The Blue Light From Your Digital Devices?
Pamela Connellan
on March 17, 2022

Related News

news
Women In Engineering Day: Meet The Women Reimagining The Future Of Tech
Alice Duthie
on June 23, 2022
office career
Is Paid Parental Leave The Incentive You Need To Transition Into Tech?
Alice Duthie
on June 22, 2022
women in tech career
How Can You Have A Career In Tech? Don’t Be Afraid To Ask!
Alice Duthie
on June 22, 2022
highest paying tech role career
Top 10 Highest Paying Tech Roles In Australia In 2022
Alice Duthie
on June 21, 2022
Holberton School news
Why A Career In Software Engineering Ticks All The Boxes
Pamela Connellan
on June 15, 2022
sales career
6 Steps to Make FY23 the Year of Hypergrowth
Abbie White
on June 13, 2022

More WLT News