Instagram Has Rolled Out Some Nifty Ways To Create With Reels

Instagram has rolled out some new features to enhance creating with Reels – making the overall video experience that much easier and ultimately – more entertaining on the Insta platform.

These updates bring in some new creative tools, including the ability to remix any public photo, record content and reaction at the same time with dual-camera recording, and the merging of all new videos on Instagram – which are less than 15 minutes long – into Reels.

Instagram announced these new tools are available now and will help enhance the way people tell stories on Instagram. The new tools include:

Enhanced Remix Features You can now remix any public photo which will help with your storytelling. There are expanded remix layouts so you can choose between a green screen, horizontal or vertical split-screen – or picture-in-picture reaction view. On this one, you can add your own live commentary to existing Reels. Remixes can now appear sequentially after the original clip so you can post your hot take after the original so it plays sequentially.



Templates and Dual go live A templates browser will now be available so you can simply add your own photos or video clips. You can find template ideas by tapping the camera icon on the Reels tab. There’s now a new camera tool called Dual which lets you record – using your phone’s front and back cameras simultaneously – to share a new perspective.



New video posts on Instagram will be shared as Reels

Since reels can be a more entertaining way to watch videos on Instagram, you can now add the full-screen experience to your video posts, too. In the coming weeks, new video posts shorter than 15 minutes will be shared as reels. Videos posted prior to this change will remain as videos and won’t become reels.

If you have a public account, your new videos – now reels – may be eligible to be recommended and seen by more people on Instagram. This currently applies to reels which are under 90 seconds long. If your account is private, your reels will still only be shown to your followers Profile: Instagram is also going to consolidate the video and Reels tab on your profile, so there’ll be one home for all of your videos.

For more information you can take a look at this post on the Instagram site here.

