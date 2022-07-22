Instagram Has Rolled Out Some Nifty Ways To Create With Reels

Instagram Has Rolled Out Some Nifty Ways To Create With Reels

Pamela Connellan
on July 22, 2022
Instagram Reels

Instagram has rolled out some new features to enhance creating with Reels – making the overall video experience that much easier and ultimately – more entertaining on the Insta platform.

These updates bring in some new creative tools, including the ability to remix any public photo, record content and reaction at the same time with dual-camera recording, and the merging of all new videos on Instagram – which are less than 15 minutes long – into Reels.

Instagram announced these new tools are available now and will help enhance the way people tell stories on Instagram. The new tools include:

  • Enhanced Remix Features
    • You can now remix any public photo which will help with your storytelling.
    • There are expanded remix layouts so you can choose between a green screen, horizontal or vertical split-screen – or picture-in-picture reaction view. On this one, you can add your own live commentary to existing Reels.
    • Remixes can now appear sequentially after the original clip so you can post your hot take after the original so it plays sequentially.
  • Templates and Dual go live
    • A templates browser will now be available so you can simply add your own photos or video clips. You can find template ideas by tapping the camera icon on the Reels tab.
    • There’s now a new camera tool called Dual which lets you record – using your phone’s front and back cameras simultaneously – to share a new perspective.

New video posts on Instagram will be shared as Reels

Since reels can be a more entertaining way to watch videos on Instagram, you can now add the full-screen experience to your video posts, too. In the coming weeks, new video posts shorter than 15 minutes will be shared as reels. Videos posted prior to this change will remain as videos and won’t become reels.

  • Discovery: If you have a public account, your new videos – now reels – may be eligible to be recommended and seen by more people on Instagram. This currently applies to reels which are under 90 seconds long. If your account is private, your reels will still only be shown to your followers
  • Profile: Instagram is also going to consolidate the video and Reels tab on your profile, so there’ll be one home for all of your videos.

For more information you can take a look at this post on the Instagram site here.

For more from Women Love Tech on social media, visit here.

Facebook and Instagram Announce Reel-y Good Updates
Pamela Connellan
By Pamela Connellan
Journalist verified by Muck Rack verified

Pamela Connellan is a journalist, specialising in movie reviews, stories about the movie industry and streaming trends, She has a keen love of everything visual but also writes about the latest, new tech products and sustainability.

View more

trends News

women love tech trends
The A-Z Of What We Love Most On Instagram
Emeric Brard
on January 10, 2022
Tips For Shopping Online During The Coronavirus Pandemic trends
Tips For Shopping Online During The Coronavirus Pandemic
Women Love Tech
on January 10, 2022
Twitter 2021 trends
Top Moments Of 2021 Through Twitter’s Eyes
Emeric Brard
on December 31, 2021

health News

Women support women - health health
How To Overcome Burnout
Beau Peters
on May 12, 2022
BaxterBlue glasses health
Blue Light Eye-Wear Products That Support A Healthier Digital Life
Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on April 10, 2022
health
Why Should You Avoid The Blue Light From Your Digital Devices?
Pamela Connellan
on March 17, 2022

Related News

TripAdvisor Views news
View-tiful – The Best Views In The World According To TripAdvisor Reviews
Pamela Connellan
on July 19, 2022
David Attenborough news
Exclusive Extract: Sir David Attenborough Shares What Lies Ahead For Our Planet
Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on July 19, 2022
Science news
What’s Happening Across The Country This National Science Week?
Alice Duthie
on July 19, 2022
news
You Can Now Use Snapchat On The Web
Alice Duthie
on July 18, 2022
HeraBEAT Device news
The HeraBEAT Medical Device Makes Monitoring Your Maternal Health Far Easier
Pamela Connellan
on July 18, 2022
Ray-ban Sunglasses news
You Can Now Make Whatsapp Calls On Your Ray-Ban Stories Sunglasses
Pamela Connellan
on July 17, 2022

More WLT News