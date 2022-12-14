Instagram Partners With ReachOut To Get Parents And Teens Talking Reel Talk

In partnership with ReachOut, Instagram is launching its latest safety and wellbeing campaign in Australia called Reel Talk. This is a content series which aims to get real conversations going between teens on Instagram and their parents or carers.

The Reel Talk campaign has mothers and daughters plus mothers and sons, producing a series of video Reels for Instagram. The Reel Talk series will showcase how these parents and young people can have real conversations together about social media, wellbeing and keeping safe online, before sharing with their communities.

The campaign aims to break down the barriers between young people and parents when it comes to social media use. Ultimately, Reel Talk will seek to encourage open conversations about how social media platforms like Instagram work, how to protect private information as well as navigating challenging issues such as bullying and racism.

Kat Clark, Instagram Creator and mum of two teens said: “Social media has really helped connect us as a family because I feel like that’s how young people communicate these days. If there is anything that I am concerned about for my daughters on social media, that’s when I have a conversation with them and talk about it.

“It is also super important for parents to learn how to follow and message people on social media, because they’re going to be able to pass on their knowledge to their young person to keep them safe. We’re really proud to be working with ReachOut and Instagram to help spread awareness on social media wellbeing and safety,” said Kat.

Bobbi Lockyer and her son, Sebastian, are taking part in the ReachOut program on Instagram.

Jackie Hallan, Director of Service at ReachOut said: “As the role of social media in teens’ lives has grown, so have parents and carers’ concerns about online safety. We know that parents and carers want to help their teens navigate the online world but it can be confusing and overwhelming.

“One of the ways we can help improve online safety is to empower young people and their parents with online safety tools and the support they need to have conversations about social media, work together to set boundaries and connect to find solutions if something does go wrong. Reel Talk builds on the work of ReachOut Parents and Instagram via the Parents’ Guides to Instagram by showcasing real life lessons from experts – parents and teens themselves.”

Philip Chua, APAC Head of Public Policy at Meta said: “At Meta, we recognise that we have a strong responsibility to protect the safety and wellbeing of young people, whilst educating guardians about our tools. We’re pleased to be partnering with the experts at ReachOut on our new Reel Talk content campaign, in collaboration with inspiring local teen/parent creators who have a wealth of knowledge and advice to share with Australians about social media wellbeing.”

Earlier this year, Instagram brought out a range of wellbeing tools with the launch of Family Centre in Australia. Family Centre is a central location where parents and guardians are able to access Supervision Tools and resources from Australian experts plus wellbeing tools on Instagram.

Reel Talk continues to support Instagram’s vision for Family Centre by actively making it easier for parents and guardians to help young people manage experiences across Meta technologies.

About ReachOut: ReachOut is the leading online mental health service in Australia supporting young people during tough times. ReachOut helps young people feel better about today and the future, no matter what challenge they’re facing. It provides a safe place where young people can express themselves, explore what’s happening in their lives, connect with people who understand their situation, and find the resources to help them manage their challenges now and in the future.

Anonymous, free and 100% online, ReachOut has been designed specifically for – and with – young people. From one-to-one support from experienced peer workers, to online forums, as well as tips, stories and resources, ReachOut offers a range of support options so young people can engage in the ways they want to. And, ReachOut Parents and ReachOut Schools provides information, resources and advice to help parents, carers and educators so they can better understand the young people in their lives.

