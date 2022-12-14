Instagram Partners With ReachOut To Get Parents And Teens Talking Reel Talk

Pamela Connellan
on December 15, 2022
Instagram Reel Talk

In partnership with ReachOut, Instagram is launching its latest safety and wellbeing campaign in Australia called Reel Talk. This is a content series which aims to get real conversations going between teens on Instagram and their parents or carers.

The Reel Talk campaign has mothers and daughters plus mothers and sons, producing a series of video Reels for Instagram. The Reel Talk series will showcase how these parents and young people can have real conversations together about social media, wellbeing and keeping safe online, before sharing with their communities.

The campaign aims to break down the barriers between young people and parents when it comes to social media use. Ultimately, Reel Talk will seek to encourage open conversations about how social media platforms like Instagram work, how to protect private information as well as navigating challenging issues such as bullying and racism.

Kat Clark, Instagram Creator and mum of two teens said: “Social media has really helped connect us as a family because I feel like that’s how young people communicate these days. If there is anything that I am concerned about for my daughters on social media, that’s when I have a conversation with them and talk about it.

“It is also super important for parents to learn how to follow and message people on social media, because they’re going to be able to pass on their knowledge to their young person to keep them safe. We’re really proud to be working with ReachOut and Instagram to help spread awareness on social media wellbeing and safety,” said Kat.

Instagram Reachout
Bobbi Lockyer and her son, Sebastian, are taking part in the ReachOut program on Instagram.

Jackie Hallan, Director of Service at ReachOut said: “As the role of social media in teens’ lives has grown, so have parents and carers’ concerns about online safety. We know that parents and carers want to help their teens navigate the online world but it can be confusing and overwhelming.

“One of the ways we can help improve online safety is to empower young people and their parents with online safety tools and the support they need to  have conversations about social media, work together to set boundaries and connect to find solutions if something does go wrong. Reel Talk builds on the work of ReachOut Parents and Instagram via the Parents’ Guides to Instagram by showcasing real life lessons from experts – parents and teens themselves.” 

Philip Chua, APAC Head of Public Policy at Meta said: “At Meta, we recognise that we have a strong responsibility to protect the safety and wellbeing of young people, whilst educating guardians about our tools. We’re pleased to be partnering with the experts at ReachOut on our new Reel Talk content campaign, in collaboration with inspiring local teen/parent creators who have a wealth of knowledge and advice to share with Australians about social media wellbeing.”

Earlier this year, Instagram brought out a range of wellbeing tools with the launch of Family Centre in Australia. Family Centre is a central location where parents and guardians are able to access Supervision Tools and resources from Australian experts plus wellbeing tools on Instagram. 

Reel Talk continues to support Instagram’s vision for Family Centre by actively making it easier for parents and guardians to help young people manage experiences across Meta technologies.

About ReachOut: ReachOut is the leading online mental health service in Australia supporting young people during tough times. ReachOut helps young people feel better about today and the future, no matter what challenge they’re facing. It provides a safe place where young people can express themselves, explore what’s happening in their lives, connect with people who understand their situation, and find the resources to help them manage their challenges now and in the future.

Anonymous, free and 100% online, ReachOut has been designed specifically for – and with – young people. From one-to-one support from experienced peer workers, to online forums, as well as tips, stories and resources, ReachOut offers a range of support options so young people can engage in the ways they want to. And, ReachOut Parents and ReachOut Schools provides information, resources and advice to help parents, carers and educators so they can better understand the young people in their lives.

For more information about online safety and supporting teens online, parents and carers can visit the ReachOut program here.

For more from Women Love Tech on Instagram, visit here.

Instagram Has Rolled Out Some Nifty Ways To Create With Reels
Pamela Connellan
By Pamela Connellan
Journalist verified by Muck Rack verified

Pamela Connellan is a journalist specialising in writing about the tech industry and how we can work towards changing the gender bias in this industry. She has a keen love of everything tech - especially how to keep it sustainable. She also covers what's streaming, why it's interesting and where to watch it.

View more

trends News

TikTok avatars trends
You’ll Never Guess What’s Trending On TikTok This Month
Mary Grace
on October 7, 2022
Lenovo Tab P11 trends
“The World We Imagine” — Lenovo Challenges Artists Around The Globe
Women Love Tech
on September 6, 2022
Dr Clair Craig trends
Why Storylistening Has The Edge On Storytelling
Giulia Sirignani
on August 7, 2022

health News

health
With The High Pollen Count Right Now, We’re Reviewing The Philips 3000i Series Air Purifier
Pamela Connellan
on November 9, 2022
Happy health
Top 10 Positivity Sites That Promise To Make Your Day Happier
Hannah Lising-White
on November 2, 2022
Women support women - health health
How To Overcome Burnout
Beau Peters
on May 12, 2022

Related News

gender parity news
Equality In Entrepreneurship: How Do We Achieve Gender Parity
Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on December 15, 2022
wordle news
Here’s What We Searched For On Google This Year
Pamela Connellan
on December 14, 2022
Apple Watch 7 news
Our Pick Of The Best Smartwatches For 2022
Pamela Connellan
on December 13, 2022
Elly Awesome Hero social media
Why Elly Awesome Is Being So Awesome On TikTok
Julius Feldmann
on December 8, 2022
Avatar Way of Water Snapchat Lens apps
There’s A New Snapchat AR Lens For Avatar: The Way of Water
Pamela Connellan
on December 7, 2022
Spotify 2022 news
Taylor Swift And Harry Styles Are Among The Top Artists & Songs On Spotify This Year
Pamela Connellan
on December 2, 2022

More WLT News