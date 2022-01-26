Overwatch's Year Of The Tiger Gaming Event Is Live Right Now

Pamela Connellan
on January 27, 2022
Overwatch

You can celebrate the Year of the Tiger with friends, family, and teammates by joining in Overwatch’s Lunar New Year 2022 event which is now live on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch. You can log in through to 16th February AEDT/NZDT to bring ferocity and good fortune to your collection!

There are Event Brawls

  • Bounty Hunter
    • Player who scores the first kill of the match becomes a Target; everyone else becomes a Bounty Hunter.
    • When the Target is killed, the player who dealt the final blow becomes the new Target.
  • Capture the Flag Blitz
    • CTF Blitz is a modified version of Capture the Flag. The flags are much closer than before – they’re at the locations where overtime games typically go to.
    • Instead of three captures, you need six to win!
  • Capture the Flag

Weekly Challenges

  • Weekly Challenges are back for the Lunar New Year, allowing you to unlock limited-time rewards by playing at least nine games each week.
  • Rewards include an array of player icons, sprays, and Epic skins!
    • Week 1: Prosperity Ashe
    • Week 2: Auspicious Soldier:76
    • Week 3: Porcelain Wrecking Ball

New Cosmetics

  • Seolbim Mercy (Legendary)
  • Nezha Tracer (Legendary)
  • Prosperity Ashe (Epic)
  • Auspicious Soldier:76 (Epic)
  • Porcelain Wrecking Ball (Epic)
  • Player Icons, Sprays

For more information about the Overwatch Lunar New Year event, just visit here.

Female Aussie Gamers Prefer Gaming To Going On A Date New Study Finds
