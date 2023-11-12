The Only Thing Better Than a 3D Light Therapy Mask? A 4D One!

Known for its cutting-edge collaborations (including prestigious partnerships with Broadway and Forbes) expectations were high when it came to trialing the JOVS 4D Laser Light Therapy Mask. Would this smart beauty device live up to the hype? Read on to find out …

1, 2, 3, 4D Laser Mask

The JOVS 4D Laser Mask uses FTP (Focus Photothermal Technology), four kinds of long light waves (850nm – best for forehead & forehead lines; 660nm – for eye sockets and 950nm -for cheeks) and three modes to deliver a customised skin solution.

Whether you opt for soothing, standard or depth modes, the range makes it suitable for all skin tones and types. From wrinkles or crow’s feet to dark circles and redness to dullness it’s also optimised to address a wide range of skin concerns. If you’re seeking a single device designed to increase firmness, tighten and brighten the skin, and generally rejuvenate your appearance, the JOVS 4D Laser Light Therapy Mask is the one.

Six times more powerful than LED (and yet safe enough to use without protective google!)

A crucial aspect of any beauty device is its safety and comfort. The JOVS 4D Laser Light Therapy Mask takes this seriously by incorporating patented nano molecular food-grade silicone. This not only ensures a comfortable fit but also reduces irritation, making it safe for all skin types, even the most sensitive ones.

Despite this, the mask is designed to provide an optimal experience while delivering its powerful benefits.

In fact, although LED therapy has been a general game-changer in the skincare industry, the JOVS 4D Laser Light Therapy Mask takes it a step further. It is six times more powerful than traditional LED masks, ensuring precise distribution of wavelengths to maximise the effectiveness of your daily treatment.

From tried and tested to transformation

One of the standout features of this remarkable device is its claim to reduce wrinkles in just four weeks. With clinical proof of its effectiveness setting it apart from many other beauty devices on the market. According to instructions, all it would take was 15 minutes of my time each day to achieve visible results in as little as four weeks. Based on my personal experience, it’s a worthwhile investment – with my skin well and truly transformed into a glowing, visibly smoother version of itself within the first 28 days I used it.

In the ever-evolving world of skincare, the JOVS 4D Laser Light Therapy Mask is a testament to how technology can empower individuals to take control of their beauty and anti-ageing routines. With its advanced features, customisation options, and clinical proof of its efficacy, this 4D mask is making waves in the beauty industry and ultimately going where 3D could only imagine.

The JOVS 4D Laser Light Therapy Mask retails for $844 at Jovs.com. However, users can save $60 by using code WLT60.