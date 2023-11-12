    The Only Thing Better Than a 3D Light Therapy Mask? A 4D One!

    Marie-Antoinette Issa
    on 13 November 2023
    woman with good skin Jovs 4D laser Light mask

    Known for its cutting-edge collaborations (including prestigious partnerships with Broadway and Forbes) expectations were high when it came to trialing the JOVS 4D Laser Light Therapy Mask. Would this smart beauty device live up to the hype? Read on to find out … 

    1, 2, 3, 4D Laser Mask

    The JOVS 4D Laser Mask uses FTP (Focus Photothermal Technology), four kinds of long light waves (850nm – best for forehead & forehead lines; 660nm – for eye sockets and 950nm -for cheeks) and three modes to deliver a customised skin solution.

    Whether you opt for soothing, standard or depth modes, the range makes it suitable for all skin tones and types. From wrinkles or crow’s feet to dark circles and redness to dullness it’s also optimised to address a wide range of skin concerns. If you’re seeking a single device designed to increase firmness, tighten and brighten the skin, and generally rejuvenate your appearance, the JOVS 4D Laser Light Therapy Mask is the one.

    Six times more powerful than LED (and yet safe enough to use without protective google!)

    A crucial aspect of any beauty device is its safety and comfort. The JOVS 4D Laser Light Therapy Mask takes this seriously by incorporating patented nano molecular food-grade silicone. This not only ensures a comfortable fit but also reduces irritation, making it safe for all skin types, even the most sensitive ones.

    Despite this, the mask is designed to provide an optimal experience while delivering its powerful benefits.

    In fact, although LED therapy has been a general game-changer in the skincare industry, the JOVS 4D Laser Light Therapy Mask takes it a step further. It is six times more powerful than traditional LED masks, ensuring precise distribution of wavelengths to maximise the effectiveness of your daily treatment.

    Jovs 4 D Laser Light Therapy Mask

    From tried and tested to transformation

    One of the standout features of this remarkable device is its claim to reduce wrinkles in just four weeks. With clinical proof of its effectiveness setting it apart from many other beauty devices on the market. According to instructions, all it would take was 15 minutes of my time each day to achieve visible results in as little as four weeks. Based on my personal experience, it’s a worthwhile investment – with my skin well and truly transformed into a glowing, visibly smoother version of itself within the first 28 days I used it. 

    In the ever-evolving world of skincare, the JOVS 4D Laser Light Therapy Mask is a testament to how technology can empower individuals to take control of their beauty and anti-ageing routines. With its advanced features, customisation options, and clinical proof of its efficacy, this 4D mask is making waves in the beauty industry and ultimately going where 3D could only imagine.

    The JOVS 4D Laser Light Therapy Mask retails for $844 at Jovs.com. However, users can save $60 by using code WLT60.

    Marie-Antoinette Issa
    By Marie-Antoinette Issa

    Marie-Antoinette Issa is a contributor for Women Love Tech and The Carousel. She has worked across news and women's lifestyle magazines and websites including Cosmopolitan, Cleo, Madison, The Urban List and Daily Mail, I Quit Sugar and Huffington Post.

    View more

    trends News

    woman in field trends
    L’Oreal Tackles Climate Change With Its New Sustainability Program
    Pamela Connellan
    on 28 December 2022
    trends
    Expect A Focus on Sustainability, Automation and 5G Adoption In 2023
    Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 27 December 2022
    TikTok avatars trends
    You’ll Never Guess What’s Trending On TikTok This Month
    Mary Grace
    on 27 December 2022

    health News

    Monochrome Capture of a Happy Elderly Man health
    It’s Official! A Good Laugh is The Best Medicine For A Healthy Life
    Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 1 October 2023
    Happy health
    Top 9 Positivity Sites to Make You Happier
    Hannah Lising-White
    on 23 September 2023
    Man Battle Rope Training health
    Get Healthy With 1000 Free Health Tips in Just One App
    Frederique Bros
    on 13 July 2023

    Related News

    The Way We Wore lifestyle
    Celeste Barber Takes A Look At Australia’s Fashion Evolution in New ABC Documentary
    Alice Duthie
    on 6 November 2023
    Top 5 Free Apps to Spice up Your Sex Life
    Ines Besbes
    on 3 November 2023
    Killing Me Softly Soundscape lifestyle
    Roberta Flack’s Killing Me Softly With His Song Is Reimagined With AI For Sleep
    Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 28 October 2023
    Beyonce music
    What Beyoncé and Taylor Swift Teach Women About Supporting Each Other
    Lucy Broadbent
    on 27 October 2023
    Danielle-Johansen style & fashion
    Danielle Johansen On How AI Is Revolutionising The Future of Personal Styling
    Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 21 October 2023
    skincare beauty & fashion
    Harnessing The Power Of ‘Clean Science’ In The Beauty Industry
    Terri Vinson
    on 19 October 2023

    More WLT News