    Winners Of The Accelerating Women Category Announced For The 2024 Telstra Best of Business Awards

    Alice Duthie
    on 9 November 2023

    The Accelerating Women State Winners were recently announced for the 2024 Telstra Best of Business Awards. These women have actively challenged exclusion and inequality to create meaningful and lasting equity for women.

    Find out more about how these inspirational women are making a difference here:

    Victoria Winner: Hacia Atherton, CEO & Founding Director of Empowered Women in Trades

    Empowered Women in Trades is a social enterprise that is helping champion tradeswomen, diversity, and gender equality. By collaborating with educational institutions and industry leaders it strives to help empower women and non-binary individuals to pursue and excel in careers across the trade sector.

    “At Empowered Women in Trades (EWIT), our mission is steadfast: to increase female representation in skilled trades to 30% by 2030. We are dedicated to empowering women with the necessary skills, opportunities, and support to succeed in the traditionally male-dominated field on skilled trades where females currently represent just 3% of the workforce with some trades such as welding having a 1% female representation.”

    “Looking ahead, our goal is to broaden our impact. We are not only aiming to extend our support to women nationwide but also to launch organisational wellbeing programs built on positive psychology principles. These initiatives are designed to assist organisations in cultivating environments where women and all employees can flourish in sustainable, long-term careers. Through these programs, we will offer consulting services to help businesses build and nurture a psychologically safe culture that celebrates diversity and inclusion at its core.”

    Accelerating Women
    Victoria Accelerating Women Category Winner: Hacia Atherton, CEO & Founding Director of Empowered Women in Trades

    South Australia Winner: Belinda Humphris, Co-founder & New Business Director of mumamoo

    mumamoo is a female-owned infant formula company that is 100% Australian made, owned and manufactured. The business has expanded from an exclusively South Australian customer base to being sold nationally in more than 800 stores.

    Accelerating Women
    South Australia Accelerating Women Category Winner: Belinda Humphris, Co-founder & New Business Director of mumamoo

    ﻿“Our mission is to support all feeding journeys and normalise the conversation around formula feeding. We know breastfeeding is incredible and we should always support those who can and want too, including lobbying for better access to lactation services and increased maternity leave. At the same time we also need to change the dialogue so that formula isn’t continually framed as an inferior second choice or imply failure as a mother – formula can in fact be lifesaving and gives many women the freedom to make choices that suit them and their family.”

    “Our goal is to ensure Australian families have easy access to our products and then look to export.” 

    Accelerating Women

    New South Wales Winner: Megan Dalla-Camina, CEO & Founder of Women Rising

    Founded by CEO Megan Dalla-Camina, Women Rising helps women transform their careers, be authentic leaders and build lasting confidence and wellbeing. Women Rising’s program supports women on a holistic personal and professional development journey, underpinned by an evidence-based curriculum, expert coaching and a supportive community.

    “Women Rising has an ambitious vision to support 100,000 women and 25,000 male allies over the next five years through its complimentary resources, coaching, and programs. Together, we strive towards a future where inclusive workplaces are a reality for all genders, and women are empowered to take a full and active leadership role in a more equitable world.” 

    Accelerating Women
    New South Wales Accelerating Women Category Winner: Megan Dalla-Camina, CEO & Founder of Women Rising

    You can find all of the winners for the 2024 Telstra Best of Business Awards here.

    Alice Duthie
    By Alice Duthie

    Alice is a writer for Women Love Tech and The Carousel. She is currently studying a Bachelor of Commerce at The University of Sydney, majoring in Marketing and Business Information Systems. Alice loves to cover all things tech-related, from reporting on the latest devices and apps on the market, to sharing inspirational stories about women working in STEM careers.

    View more

    trends News

    woman in field trends
    L’Oreal Tackles Climate Change With Its New Sustainability Program
    Pamela Connellan
    on 28 December 2022
    trends
    Expect A Focus on Sustainability, Automation and 5G Adoption In 2023
    Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 27 December 2022
    TikTok avatars trends
    You’ll Never Guess What’s Trending On TikTok This Month
    Mary Grace
    on 27 December 2022

    health News

    Monochrome Capture of a Happy Elderly Man health
    It’s Official! A Good Laugh is The Best Medicine For A Healthy Life
    Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 1 October 2023
    Happy health
    Top 9 Positivity Sites to Make You Happier
    Hannah Lising-White
    on 23 September 2023
    Man Battle Rope Training health
    Get Healthy With 1000 Free Health Tips in Just One App
    Frederique Bros
    on 13 July 2023

    Related News

    financial abuse news
    CommBank Opens Up Its Financial Abuse Detection AI Code to Banks Worldwide
    Alice Duthie
    on 8 November 2023
    Apple Unveils New MacBook Pro With M3 Family of Chips
    Alice Duthie
    on 1 November 2023
    news
    Check Out This AR Experience At Sydney’s Sculpture By The Sea
    Alice Duthie
    on 26 October 2023
    news
    Not-for-Profit Diamond Women Partner with a Local Start-up to Give Back to Women Doing It Tough in Our Community
    Alice Duthie
    on 25 October 2023
    Michelle Simmons news
    Professor Michelle Simmons Wins The 2023 Prime Minister’s Prizes for Science
    Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 20 October 2023
    SXSW Sydney. Unconscious Bias In AI. Shivani Gopal, Tracey Spicer, Dr Catriona Wallace, Robyn Foyster news
    Tech Disruptors Debate The Impact Of AI On Women at SXSW Sydney
    Giulia Sirignani
    on 19 October 2023

    More WLT News