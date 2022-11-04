JustWatch Adds League of Legends Streaming Guide And Esports Viewership Numbers

With League of Legends World’s Finals around the corner and viewership numbers expected to skyrocket, JustWatch has made it easier than ever to catch every stream.

League of Legends (LoL) is a highly popular multiplayer online game with over 150 million registered players worldwide. JustWatch has now made it simple for fans to find the correct online streams, without the hassle of searching endlessly on Youtube and Twitch.

At a glance, JustWatch will provide every stream occurring live that day, upcoming matches and even where to find a stream in your preferred language. Streaming has become synonymous with esports, since viewers can enjoy longer hours of content, real-time interactions with the players and a connected community. This sets it apart from traditional sports and will be useful for fans at the upcoming Worlds Finals.

Additionally, the platform will be launching streaming guides for other popular esports such as Dota 2, CS:GO and Valorant. The right stream for each competition will be much easier for fans to find, and they can even jump between them.

Check out the League of Legends streaming guide here.

A surge in esports popularity and worldwide viewership

Worldwide viewership of traditional sports in comparison to the League of Legends Worlds Final.

Data insights from JustWatch have revealed staggering viewership numbers across the globe within the esports community. When comparing esports like League of Legends to traditional sports, the LoL Worlds Finals in 2021 attracted 4x more viewers than the 2021 MLB World Series Final and the 2022 NBA Finals.

In 2022, the Worlds Final is expected to bring more than 118 million viewers. These numbers are often overlooked and underestimated by fans of traditional sports, yet highlight the exponential global growth. In context, this predicted viewership will outrank the championship deciding Formula 1 race in Abu Dhabi last year.

It is not only viewership but in prizemoney too, that esports seems to be charging ahead. The winner of 2019’s Fortnite World Cup, 16 year-old Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf, received $3 million in prize money, controversially surpassing Novak Djokovic’s earnings for winning Wimbledon the same year.

Check out the 5 best strategy plays of the recent LoL Worlds Semifinals.

It is clear esports is here to stay and JustWatch will continue to make it easier to follow the world’s biggest matches and competitions.