Lenovo Unveils The Feather Light ThinkPadTM X1 Nano

Lenovo has just unveiled the latest addition to its premium X1 portfolio, theThinkPadTM X1 Nano.
The lightest ThinkPad ever at just 1.99 pounds1 (907g) has improved performance and functionality in a featherweight package. Lenovo’s first ThinkPad based on Intel EvoTM platform2 and powered by 11th Gen Intel CoreTM processors, the X1 Nano has fast speed and superior battery life.
Its narrow bezel 13-inch 2K display comes with four speakers and four 360- degree microphones to enhance the audio-visual capabilities. There is also great connectivity provided by WiFi 65 and optional 5G6 to help deliver higher bandwidth capability and drive new levels of always on always connected efficiency and collaboration in a new hybrid working world.
Lenovo also announced the world’s first foldable PC7, ThinkPad X1 Fold, which is available to pre-order. High on innovation, the X1 Fold offers a revolutionary mix of portability and versatility.
Combining functionality that we all know from smartphones, tablets and laptops into a single foldable PC device that will forever reshape the way you work, play, create and connect. Optional 5G6 means you can trust that your connection speed is more secure and optimised where available and that you are better protected with ThinkShield security features.
Lightest ThinkPad Ever
At less than one kilogram, ThinkPad X1 Nano is its lightest ThinkPad to date. It also delivers one of the most complete ultralight laptop packages today with solid performance, displays, sound and security.
Features included are here:
- Packed with up to 11th Generation Intel® CoreTM i7 processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics, X1 Nano features the world’s best processors for thin-and-light laptops3, delivering up to 2.7x faster content creation8, more than 20% faster office productivity9 and more than 2x faster gaming plus streaming10 in real-world workflows over competitive products.
- Thunderbolt 4 offers fast, single cable connection to power, monitors, storage and many other external devices.
- X1 Nano is the first ThinkPad to feature an updated suite of AI and biometric ThinkShield security features. These range from new voice recognition and human presence detection that enable zero touch login and device lock when the user walks away to the familiar Match on Chip Fingerprint Reader.
- X1 Nano can be preloaded with Windows 10 Pro or Ubuntu® Linux® OS and features optional 5G6 for future-ready connectivity.
- A 13-inch Dolby Vision 2K display with a 16:10 aspect ratio offers expansive views and 100% sRGB ensures clarity and colour accuracy. Touch display options are also available.
- The speaker system includes four speakers with Dolby Atmos support for immersive sound and combined with four 360-degree microphones ensure you are loud and clear during audio and video calls.
