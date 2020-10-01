Lenovo Unveils The Feather Light ThinkPadTM X1 Nano

Lenovo has just unveiled the latest addition to its premium X1 portfolio, theThinkPadTM X1 Nano.

The lightest ThinkPad ever at just 1.99 pounds1 (907g) has improved performance and functionality in a featherweight package. Lenovo’s first ThinkPad based on Intel EvoTM platform2 and powered by 11th Gen Intel CoreTM processors, the X1 Nano has fast speed and superior battery life.

Its narrow bezel 13-inch 2K display comes with four speakers and four 360- degree microphones to enhance the audio-visual capabilities. There is also great connectivity provided by WiFi 65 and optional 5G6 to help deliver higher bandwidth capability and drive new levels of always on always connected efficiency and collaboration in a new hybrid working world.

Lenovo also announced the world’s first foldable PC7, ThinkPad X1 Fold, which is available to pre-order. High on innovation, the X1 Fold offers a revolutionary mix of portability and versatility.

Combining functionality that we all know from smartphones, tablets and laptops into a single foldable PC device that will forever reshape the way you work, play, create and connect. Optional 5G6 means you can trust that your connection speed is more secure and optimised where available and that you are better protected with ThinkShield security features.

Lightest ThinkPad Ever

At less than one kilogram, ThinkPad X1 Nano is its lightest ThinkPad to date. It also delivers one of the most complete ultralight laptop packages today with solid performance, displays, sound and security.

Features included are here: