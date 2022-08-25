Meghan Markle’s New Podcast Series Is Out Now On Spotify

Spotify has released the first episode of a new podcast series called Archetypes, produced by Archewell Audio, and hosted by Meghan Markle – the Duchess of Sussex. In a trailer for the series, Meghan says: “People should expect the real me in this and probably the me that they’ve never gotten to know.”

“I’m must excited to talk and be myself – and be unfiltered – yeah, it’s fun,” she adds. We’ve included this trailer below.

In this season of Archetypes the Duchess talks with women across generations who’ve conquered so much in their lives and they’re now inspiring a new generation. The first episode is with Serena Williams and she discusses ambition, motherhood and her evolution. Meghan talks with Serena about the double standard women face when they’re labelled “ambitious” and the ripple effect this has on other aspects of their life. This episode also features UC Berkeley Professor, Dr Laura Kray, who’s a leading expert on gender in the workplace and the way these archetypes affect all of us.

Here are some notable moments from this first episode where Meghan and Serena are talking’s conversation include:

14:50 – Meghan and Serena reflect on embracing ambition from a young age including Meghan’s letter-writing campaign to a soap manufacturer and Serena’s iconic “I’d like other people to be like me” comment.

– Meghan and Serena reflect on embracing ambition from a young age including Meghan’s letter-writing campaign to a soap manufacturer and Serena’s iconic “I’d like other people to be like me” comment. 29:43 – Meghan and Serena share personal stories about balancing their ambition with their journeys into motherhood. They each open up about struggles they felt as new mothers with careers in the public eye.

– Meghan and Serena share personal stories about balancing their ambition with their journeys into motherhood. They each open up about struggles they felt as new mothers with careers in the public eye. 43:16 – Meghan and Serena touch on the topic of being in control of their own narratives as Serena shares details about her evolution away from tennis and her experience writing her personal essay for Vogue.

Next week’s episode will feature a conversation with Mariah Carey. Later in the series, Meghan will be joined by UC Berkeley Professor, Laura Kray, to discuss ambition as it relates to gender.

About Archetypes : In this podcast series, Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, will investigate the labels that try to hold women back. With the help of cultural commentators, historians, and contemporary thinkers, Archetypes will uncover the origin of these stereotypes and have honest conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape narratives.

About Archewell Audio : This is the production company started by Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Archewell Audio has a mission to produce programming which uplifts and entertains audiences around the world. The company has an exclusive partnership with Spotify and will focus on storytelling that builds community through shared experiences, powerful narratives, and universal values. For more information, visit here.

About Spotify: Spotify is the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service with a community of 406 million monthly active users and 180 million premium subscribers. With a presence in 184 markets, and over 82 million tracks including over 3.6 million podcast titles, Spotify has been a big part of the way people now access music and podcasts. For more information, visit here.

