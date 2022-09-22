Metaverse Platform ZEPETO Brings Bulgari World To Life

ZEPETO, the largest metaverse platform in Asia, recently brought to life an exclusive virtual world for the Italian luxury brand Bulgari. Here’s how.

In what is a taste of things to come from the Metaverse, a pop-up shop known as “BULGARI SUNSET IN JEJU” provided customers with both online and offline experiences.

BULGARI ZEPETO World

Guests to BULGARI ZEPETO World were able to digitally visit the pop-up shop and café that were physically situated in the Parnas Hotel in Jeju. This gave them the opportunity to enjoy themselves and have fun without having to be in Paris.

The 2022 Bulgari Resort Collection was also on display at BULGARI ZEPETO World. This collection was inspired by the summer sky and has colours of gold and warm apricot sunshine.

The virtual world, in particular, provided fun ways to interact. After completing a quest, visitors received trademark goods for their avatars. They were also able to discover more about the brand by adorning their avatars with B.zero1, Divas’ Dream, and Serpenti from Bulgari.

Take Pictures With Your Favourite Influencers

BLACKPINK’s Lalisa aka LISA, the brand’s global ambassador, also conducted a virtual live event, where her avatar participated in a number of interactive activities with fans on the virtual Bulgari world, including the ability to take pictures with her.

ZEPETO

Naver Z Corporation’s metaverse platform ZEPETO has had more than 300 million subscribers since August 2018— 90% of users are foreign and 80% are adolescents. Now, the platform is strengthening its standing as a well-liked playground for members of Generation Z in the age of the metaverse.

You can download the Zepeto app on the App Store here.

