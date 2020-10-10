Michael Peres’ Advice On Starting A New Company In A Pandemic

Michael Peres is a software engineer, journalist, radio host, and entrepreneur, explains how to Break a 9 to 5 routine and start a new company in a pandemic. Here is his story.

Breaking a 9 to 5 routine is a good way to create a successful business. Although the regular work routine may look appealing and even provides you with a sense of safety, most people actually never enjoy it and take vacations just to get away from it. Except for those who really love the work that they do, the rest should consider switching their ways to an equally (or even more) productive and more relaxing work schedule.

In order to start a business, even with Peres’ work system, you need to successfully manage yourself. That means that you always need to set your priorities right and to work hard to achieve your goals. Avoid spending time on unnecessary distractions, you have bigger things to care about. Also, don’t throw your resources around, manage them well, and don’t be afraid to seize the momentum when the time is right.

Don’t be afraid to live outside your comfort zone. Even in the time of coronavirus, do not settle for the things that you have, especially if you know that you can achieve more. Observe the environment, talk with people related to your business, and never be afraid to invest money or expand your business if you have the time and money to do so.

Pandemic has affected the economy in many ways. Most of the entrepreneurs suffered, but still, there are those who have managed to adapt to this new situation. To do so, make sure that you keep your reliable business partners close, their experiences can benefit you too. By talking to other entrepreneurs, you can learn a lot and even make room for some new investments.

Although being a “jack of all trades” is rarely a good thing, it is useful to choose the type of skills that have a wide range of application. If you offer more than one service to your clients you will grow in their eyes. Never be afraid to expand your skill set, it may help you adapt quickly to an unexpected environment.

“Focus on trades that don’t come with constraints or commitments”

This pandemic has taught many entrepreneurs that, if to succeed during a crisis, one must be a flexible person who constantly thinks about the future. Many of those whose business suffered practiced trades that didn’t allow them to have a “room for maneuver”. In order to avoid having your business wrecked, invest only in trades that don’t limit your options.

Tech is an appealing option, you will be operating in the virtual world and that means that your location is of no consequence for your job, your business won’t tie you down to one place. Also, the virtual world is an ever changing realm, so your skills can be applied to various profitable projects.

Whatever you do, never engage with business models that can’t operate in a self-sustained manner. You are an entrepreneur, a person who needs to realize so many plans, you don’t want to find yourself in a situation where you “babysit” a certain operation day in and out.

“Improve, adapt and overcome”

So, whatever you do, make sure that you are always a few steps ahead of the competition. Make your business able to adapt to a new climate, use every opening, and be ready to endure any setbacks. Look for new opportunities and never settle for mediocrity. Finally, never, but NEVER be satisfied with “acceptable results”, always plan for the long run and look for new ways to improve your business.

Michael Peres

About Michael Peres

Born and raised in Montreal, Quebec, Michael Peres is a software engineer, journalist, radio host, and entrepreneur who has built several companies despite being diagnosed with ADHD as a kid. Through sheer determination and hard work, Mr. Peres has managed to earn degrees in Mathematics and Computer science, overcoming adversity through his academic studies. Now, he is a proud founder of Hexa Tiger, Hecto Fox, and a public relations and digital marketing firm.

One of the things that Michael Peres is especially proud of is his peculiar work scheme that breaks the “9 to 5 routine”. Breaking 9 To 5 is a system that provides a guide on how to create an alternative routine that enables you to establish a successful business.