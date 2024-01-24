Navigating the Future: Transformative Trends Shaping Network Management in 2024 

Bruce Bennie, Vice President & General Manager, Australia & New Zealand, shares the transformative trends shaping network management in 2024

As networks get more complex, businesses need smart ways to ensure things run smoothly for users. Recent events in Australia have shown how crucial it is to have a robust network infrastructure, and this trend is expected to continue in 2024 and beyond. It’s not enough to adapt; to succeed, companies need to focus on being efficient and effective in how they manage their networks.

Unified Cloud-Based Management Solutions: A Must-Have



Businesses have to choose strategies that not only work well but are essential. Making sure users have a good experience is a top priority, pushing organisations to look for cloud-based solutions that bring everything together. These solutions are the must-have tools, giving a complete view and letting you quickly find and fix potential problems all in one place. In 2024, these solutions are not just helpful tools; they’re the best way to manage networks. Cloud-based management solutions, with their easy access, central view, fast tech setups, and strong security, aren’t just choices – they’re the gold standard in network management.

AIOps: The Big Change for SD-WAN



The networks in 2024 are getting more complex, and to deal with that, companies need to change how they handle SD-WAN solutions. Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOps) is a game-changer. Teams without AI might get overwhelmed by the demands of modern networks. AIOps turns fixing problems from a reactive job to a proactive one, making sure users have the best experience possible. In 2024, AIOps isn’t just a tool; it’s a must-have for companies dealing with the complex world of SD-WAN.

Security Evolution: CISOs and Stakeholders in the Spotlight



Companies are rethinking how they handle security, moving beyond the usual IT roles. Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) and business leaders are now responsible for their organisation’s security. The digital age needs a complete, integrated security approach. Forward-thinking CISOs, learning from recent breaches, are leading the way to full integration. This approach cuts down on security problems. CISOs and business leaders work closely together, showing they both share the responsibility for cyber risk. In 2024, security is seen as a unified, business-wide effort.

Ron Lach at Pexels

Power and Sustainability: A Must for Change



Even as technology gets better, the equipment used in data centers needs more power. New AI models can use a lot of energy, creating challenges for data center facilities. This puts a spotlight on the need for strong power and cooling solutions. Sustainability is more important than ever, with data centers using 100% renewable energy becoming standard. Experimental cooling methods, like liquid immersion, move from testing to practical use. In 2024, customers might even be asked to bring their own power to data center facilities.

AIOps in the Data Centre: Changing the Game



With a huge increase in apps and workloads, AIOps is taking a leading role in data centers. While it used to focus on security and simpler uses in other environments, 2024 sees AIOps becoming a big part of data centers. Predictive maintenance and troubleshooting become the main uses. Tools can predict problems, making repairs and finding the cause much faster. Large language models (LLMs) with AI become crucial, making it easy to navigate complex systems. In 2024, AIOps is transforming data centers, making sure users have the best experience possible.

As we move through the changing world of network management, 2024 brings a new era of innovation. Embracing these trends doesn’t just help companies deal with change – it lets them use it for success in the digital age. Unified cloud solutions, AIOps, evolving security, sustainability needs, and the growing role of AIOps in data centers all create a future where networks not only meet but surpass the needs of our connected world. Being part of these changes doesn’t just help companies adapt; it lets them thrive in the digital age.