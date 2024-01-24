    Navigating the Future: Transformative Trends Shaping Network Management in 2024 

    By Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 24 January 2024
    Woman using phone

    Bruce Bennie, Vice President & General Manager, Australia & New Zealand, shares the transformative trends shaping network management in 2024  

    As networks get more complex, businesses need smart ways to ensure things run smoothly for users. Recent events in Australia have shown how crucial it is to have a robust network infrastructure, and this trend is expected to continue in 2024 and beyond. It’s not enough to adapt; to succeed, companies need to focus on being efficient and effective in how they manage their networks.

    Unified Cloud-Based Management Solutions: A Must-Have


    Businesses have to choose strategies that not only work well but are essential. Making sure users have a good experience is a top priority, pushing organisations to look for cloud-based solutions that bring everything together. These solutions are the must-have tools, giving a complete view and letting you quickly find and fix potential problems all in one place. In 2024, these solutions are not just helpful tools; they’re the best way to manage networks. Cloud-based management solutions, with their easy access, central view, fast tech setups, and strong security, aren’t just choices – they’re the gold standard in network management.

    cloud-based networks

    AIOps: The Big Change for SD-WAN


    The networks in 2024 are getting more complex, and to deal with that, companies need to change how they handle SD-WAN solutions. Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOps) is a game-changer. Teams without AI might get overwhelmed by the demands of modern networks. AIOps turns fixing problems from a reactive job to a proactive one, making sure users have the best experience possible. In 2024, AIOps isn’t just a tool; it’s a must-have for companies dealing with the complex world of SD-WAN.

    Security Evolution: CISOs and Stakeholders in the Spotlight


    Companies are rethinking how they handle security, moving beyond the usual IT roles. Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) and business leaders are now responsible for their organisation’s security. The digital age needs a complete, integrated security approach. Forward-thinking CISOs, learning from recent breaches, are leading the way to full integration. This approach cuts down on security problems. CISOs and business leaders work closely together, showing they both share the responsibility for cyber risk. In 2024, security is seen as a unified, business-wide effort.

    sustainable apps
    Ron Lach at Pexels

    Power and Sustainability: A Must for Change


    Even as technology gets better, the equipment used in data centers needs more power. New AI models can use a lot of energy, creating challenges for data center facilities. This puts a spotlight on the need for strong power and cooling solutions. Sustainability is more important than ever, with data centers using 100% renewable energy becoming standard. Experimental cooling methods, like liquid immersion, move from testing to practical use. In 2024, customers might even be asked to bring their own power to data center facilities.

    AIOps in the Data Centre: Changing the Game


    With a huge increase in apps and workloads, AIOps is taking a leading role in data centers. While it used to focus on security and simpler uses in other environments, 2024 sees AIOps becoming a big part of data centers. Predictive maintenance and troubleshooting become the main uses. Tools can predict problems, making repairs and finding the cause much faster. Large language models (LLMs) with AI become crucial, making it easy to navigate complex systems. In 2024, AIOps is transforming data centers, making sure users have the best experience possible.

    As we move through the changing world of network management, 2024 brings a new era of innovation. Embracing these trends doesn’t just help companies deal with change – it lets them use it for success in the digital age. Unified cloud solutions, AIOps, evolving security, sustainability needs, and the growing role of AIOps in data centers all create a future where networks not only meet but surpass the needs of our connected world. Being part of these changes doesn’t just help companies adapt; it lets them thrive in the digital age.

    Avatar
    By Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    Journalist verified by Muck Rack verified

    Robyn Foyster is an award-winning journalist and former Editor-In-Chief of The Australian Women's Weekly and Publisher of the Hearst Group in Australia, responsible for Harper's BAZAAR, Cosmopolitan and madison magazine. Robyn is the owner and editor of Women Love Tech, Game Changers and The Carousel. Robyn's tech company AR TEch produced the augmented reality app for Sydney's Vivid Festival in 2018 and the retail app Sweep. She is a speaker and a judge of the Telstra Business Awards and Mumbrella Awards. Robyn is passionate about supporting women in STEM. She is also a 2022 B&T Women In Media Awards Finalist and a multiple Finalist in the 2022 Samsung Lizzie's Awards.

    View more

    trends News

    View more
    trends
    Expect A Focus on Sustainability, Automation and 5G Adoption In 2023
    By Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 7 November 2023
    woman in field trends
    L’Oreal Tackles Climate Change With Its New Sustainability Program
    By Pamela Connellan
    on 28 December 2022
    TikTok avatars trends
    You’ll Never Guess What’s Trending On TikTok This Month
    By Mary Grace
    on 27 December 2022

    health News

    View more
    gluten free FoodSwitch health
    Top 6 Food Recipe Apps for a Healthier You NOW
    By Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 12 January 2024
    Monochrome Capture of a Happy Elderly Man health
    It’s Official! A Good Laugh is The Best Medicine For A Healthy Life
    By Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 1 October 2023
    Happy health
    Top 9 Positivity Sites to Make You Happier
    By Hannah Lising-White
    on 23 September 2023

    Related News

    View more
    Britney Spears Dancing news
    Britney Spears Does Snapchat
    By Marie-Antoinette Issa
    on 24 January 2024
    CES 2024 news
    Tech Talk: CES 2024 Highlights
    By Lucy Broadbent
    on 12 January 2024
    news
    3 Ways To Shortlist Your Influencers
    By Emma Crameri Emma Crameri has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 9 January 2024
    Tracey Spicer news
    How Can We Turn The Tables On AI And Bias? Man-Made Author Tracey Spicer Explains How
    By Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 9 January 2024
    messaging apps news
    How To Have Uncomfortable Conversations About AI And Bias
    By Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 5 January 2024
    smile news
    Smiling Makes You Happy
    By Lucy Broadbent
    on 31 December 2023

    More WLT News

    View more