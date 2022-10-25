Never Lose Your Luggage Again With These AirTag Accessories

STM Goods, a leading Australian designer of innovative bags, laptop cases, chargers and pioneering tech products, lives up to being ‘Smarter Than Most’ with its AirTag accessories, AirStrip and StickAir. Whether travelling locally, regionally or internationally – or staying close to home – STM Goods’ AirTag accessories are the ultimate travel companion.

Any possessions worth keeping tabs on – from tech, to luggage, handbags, sports bags and even cars – are worth an AirTag and an STM device to attach it. With travel back in full swing, airlines struggling to meet the surging demand and misplaced luggage becoming a regular occurrence, the AirTag has become an essential item to pack. STM Goods’ AirTag accessories assist travellers to take tracking of luggage and other valuables into their own hands.

The AirStrip is a removable and resizable way to strap an AirTag wireless tracker easily, securely, and subtly to any piece of checked in luggage or item of value. The AirStrip is convenient and practical, allowing users to attach it anywhere at any time. The AirStrip 2-pack retails for $24.95.

The StickAir, is a versatile stick-on AirTag keeper, securely attaching an AirTag wireless tracker to any valuable item. The adhesive backing sticks quickly and reliably to most flat surfaces, allowing items such as laptops, phones and even favourite pairs of shoes to be tracked. The StickAir 2- pack retails for $24.95.

“We are extremely proud of our range of AirTag accessories and they are proving to be very popular, with ease of use and multi-functionality now more important than ever, and travel returning to pre-Covid levels. We designed these accessories to ensure they are easily manageable, provide fast wireless tracking and suit every environment from luggage at the airport to everyday use,” said Ethan Nyholm, CEO and co-founder of STM Goods.

AirTag accessories are now available for purchase at www.stmgoods.com.au