Never Lose Your Luggage Again With These AirTag Accessories

Alice Duthie
on October 26, 2022

STM Goods, a leading Australian designer of innovative bags, laptop cases, chargers and pioneering tech products, lives up to being ‘Smarter Than Most’ with its AirTag accessories, AirStrip and StickAir. Whether travelling locally, regionally or internationally – or staying close to home – STM Goods’ AirTag accessories are the ultimate travel companion.

Any possessions worth keeping tabs on – from tech, to luggage, handbags, sports bags and even cars – are worth an AirTag and an STM device to attach it. With travel back in full swing, airlines struggling to meet the surging demand and misplaced luggage becoming a regular occurrence, the AirTag has become an essential item to pack. STM Goods’ AirTag accessories assist travellers to take tracking of luggage and other valuables into their own hands.

The AirStrip is a removable and resizable way to strap an AirTag wireless tracker easily, securely, and subtly to any piece of checked in luggage or item of value. The AirStrip is convenient and practical, allowing users to attach it anywhere at any time. The AirStrip 2-pack retails for $24.95.

AirTag

The StickAir, is a versatile stick-on AirTag keeper, securely attaching an AirTag wireless tracker to any valuable item. The adhesive backing sticks quickly and reliably to most flat surfaces, allowing items such as laptops, phones and even favourite pairs of shoes to be tracked. The StickAir 2- pack retails for $24.95.

AirTag

“We are extremely proud of our range of AirTag accessories and they are proving to be very popular, with ease of use and multi-functionality now more important than ever, and travel returning to pre-Covid levels. We designed these accessories to ensure they are easily manageable, provide fast wireless tracking and suit every environment from luggage at the airport to everyday use,” said Ethan Nyholm, CEO and co-founder of STM Goods.

AirTag accessories are now available for purchase at www.stmgoods.com.au

Alice Duthie
By Alice Duthie

Alice is a lifestyle writer for Women Love Tech and The Carousel. She is currently studying a Bachelor of Commerce at The University of Sydney, majoring in Marketing and Business Information Systems.

View more

trends News

TikTok avatars trends
You’ll Never Guess What’s Trending On TikTok This Month
Mary Grace
on October 7, 2022
Lenovo Tab P11 trends
“The World We Imagine” — Lenovo Challenges Artists Around The Globe
Women Love Tech
on September 6, 2022
Dr Clair Craig trends
Why Storylistening Has The Edge On Storytelling
Giulia Sirignani
on August 7, 2022

health News

Women support women - health health
How To Overcome Burnout
Beau Peters
on May 12, 2022
BaxterBlue glasses health
Blue Light Eye-Wear Products That Support A Healthier Digital Life
Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on April 10, 2022
health
Why Should You Avoid The Blue Light From Your Digital Devices?
Pamela Connellan
on March 17, 2022

Related News

Top Luxury Earbuds In The Market Today | Women Love Tech reviews
Top 4 Luxury Earbuds In The Market Today
Mary Grace
on October 25, 2022
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II Review: The AirPods Pro 2 killer reviews
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II Review: The AirPods Pro 2 Killer
Julius Feldmann
on October 24, 2022
Motorola edge 30 fusion reviews
Here’s Our Review Of The New Motorola Mobile – The edge 30 fusion
Pamela Connellan
on October 14, 2022
Is The New iPhone 14 Worth The Hype? | Women Love Tech reviews
Is The New iPhone 14 Worth The Hype?
Mary Grace
on October 14, 2022
MOD Blend Pro reviews
MOD Blend Pro Review: Award Winning Blender That Makes Being Healthy Easy
Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on October 10, 2022
reviews
The Best Wireless Headphones For The Gym
Alice Duthie
on October 5, 2022

More WLT News