Norton’s Reminder Of Constant Consumer Cyber Threats after Optus and Medibank

Julius Feldmann
on October 31, 2022
cyber safety

With recent data breaches to Optus and Medibank in Australia highlighting the ever-present risk to online security, Norton Labs is providing insights to top consumer cybersecurity threats and prevention methods. 

Norton’s Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report from July to September 2022 indicated that over 9.5 million threats were intercepted over the 30 days. That’s around 300 thousand threats per day! Norton Labs has analysed these recent mass-attacks, alerting users of sneaky ways your privacy and security could be compromised. 

“Cybercriminals have become experts at catching one-time codes used in most two-factor authentication and they know that by undermining the systems that send the codes, their efforts are even more effective” 

Jeff Nathan, Technical Director and Researcher, NortonLifeLock.
Norton is a global leader in consumer cyber safety.

Top Consumer Cybersecurity Threats

In addition to common privacy threats such as phishing attempts and mobile attacks, cybercriminals are increasingly turning towards scam e-shops. These illegitimate sites, offering everything from clothes to electronics and jewellery, are dangerously polished with positive reviews and ties to social media. As many unfortunate users may be aware, after placing an order you may receive nothing at all. 

In 2021 alone, the US Federal Trade Commission detailed over 397,826 reports of online shopping fraud. In losses, this amounted to over $392 million. 

Ways to Prevent Cybersecurity Attempts

Norton Labs suggests responsible habits to regularly use online are to watch out for prices that seem too good to be true, unsolicited messages, unusual social media ads and unusual payment-processing methods. An awareness of how the prevalence of cybersecurity attacks can go a long way. 

To add, A handy URL lookup tool, the Norton Safe Web, can easily let shoppers know if a site is known to be malicious. Users can add any URL, which will be checked against an automated analysis and include other user’s feedback. 

NortonLifeLock – A Global Leader in Consumer Cyber Safety

For more information and Cyber Safety guidance, visit the Norton Internet Security Center.

Julius Feldmann
By Julius Feldmann

Julius Feldmann is a writer on Women Love Tech and The Carousel. He has recently completed his studies at the ANU with a double Bachelor’s degree in Commerce and Science and is passionate about sustainability and new technology.

View more

trends News

TikTok avatars trends
You’ll Never Guess What’s Trending On TikTok This Month
Mary Grace
on October 7, 2022
Lenovo Tab P11 trends
“The World We Imagine” — Lenovo Challenges Artists Around The Globe
Women Love Tech
on September 6, 2022
Dr Clair Craig trends
Why Storylistening Has The Edge On Storytelling
Giulia Sirignani
on August 7, 2022

health News

Women support women - health health
How To Overcome Burnout
Beau Peters
on May 12, 2022
BaxterBlue glasses health
Blue Light Eye-Wear Products That Support A Healthier Digital Life
Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on April 10, 2022
health
Why Should You Avoid The Blue Light From Your Digital Devices?
Pamela Connellan
on March 17, 2022

Related News

Audible news
Want Some Spooky Audible Content For Halloween? We’ve Got You Covered
Pamela Connellan
on October 28, 2022
snap chat social media
Even More Exclusive Features for Snapchat+ Subscribers
Julius Feldmann
on October 28, 2022
Lizzies Luna Park news
Women Love Tech Journalists Are Finalists For The 20th Samsung Australian IT Journalism Awards
Pamela Connellan
on October 25, 2022
Gaming games
What Are The Most Popular Songs Used In Video Games?
Pamela Connellan
on October 25, 2022
follow social media
The Lazy Way to Remove Bots and Unfollow Accounts on Instagram
Emma Crameri Emma Crameri has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on October 24, 2022
social media
Snapchat Launches Custom Story Expiration
Alice Duthie
on October 24, 2022

More WLT News