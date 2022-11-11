Picking the Right Platform as a Digital Creator to Accelerate Success

Women Love Tech
on November 12, 2022
social media platforms Photo by Adem AY on Unsplash

Digital creators often put hundreds of hours of work into creating their content and developing their products, yet what is often omitted from the process is how they will connect their business with customers. While traditionally, the ads model could be successfully leveraged to push a new business venture or product into the limelight, in recent times this has shifted to the point where it is no longer proving effective due to rising ad costs and privacy updates, preventing accurate targeting.

Nowadays, social media is increasingly being leveraged to promote businesses, build followers, and to get all-important sales. According to research, 50% of young Americans say they use social media to find out about new businesses. Therefore, having a strong media presence is critical to building a successful, profitable business.

Knowing which platform is right for you

Vanessa Lau
Photo credit: Vanessa Lau, founder and CEO of Vanessa Lau International Inc., with permission

Vanessa Lau, founder and CEO of Vanessa Lau International Inc., is a social media expert offering coaching programs to creators and info-based businesses to expand their reach and get more customers using social media. She tells us that the first step can often be the most difficult and social media is no different. If you are new to content creating, you may feel a little overwhelmed with all the options and knowing where to start. Each platform has its own nuances and it can seem like an endless learning curve just to get yourself set up. 

Getting to know which platform meets your business needs is key and it is important to spend time getting to know the different platforms and their capabilities before making a decision. It also depends on who your ideal customer is. If you are looking for a more corporate customer then you may use LinkedIn as your go-to platform; however, if you are looking at tapping into a younger generation then you would look more towards Instagram. 

You also need to look at what content you are planning on sharing. For instance, if you are planning long in-depth tutorials then TikTok’s three-minute videos are not going to cut it and YouTube would prove to be a better fit.

Focusing on building organic traffic

It can seem like a long way around but building up organic traffic produces far better long-term results than just putting money into ads, which do not build on top of each other. Not only does it bring in a relevant and targeted audience but it also drives sustainable traffic.

Lau says, “I’ve been creating videos on YouTube for 4 years. The more content I create, the more it feeds into each other and it all grows in reach collectively. If I wanted to stop creating content for a whole year, I would still get traffic from my videos. Whereas if I stopped running ads, my traffic would immediately stop.

Leveraging social media to its fullest potential

social media
Photo by Alexander Shatov on Unsplash

One of the fatal mistakes business owners make is not factoring content into their strategy. Yet consumers are increasingly turning to social media to connect with businesses. For this reason, it is essential to use social media to its fullest potential to promote your content and build a following. 

If you take the Kardashians, for example, they know how to work social media and to leverage it to sell products to their millions of receptive followers. They know whatever product they launch next they already have people there waiting to buy their products, cutting down the work substantially at trying to find people to buy the product. The sale is already in the bag. 

Lau says, “I am noticing a huge trend of high-powered business founders all of a sudden doubling down on increasing their personal brand presence online. Why? Because it is so much easier to sell whatever you want when you have a strong personal brand and a large audience.”

Using a rinse-and-repeat model for creating income

Knowing where you are positioned in the market is essential because if you are not 100% clear on it your followers will not be either. It is important to have clear messaging across all the different avenues, which will not only help build your brand but will get that messaging across about what your company is about and what you are trying to sell. 

Once this has been put in place, it is important to get systems in place otherwise you risk re-inventing the wheel every day. While it can seem time-consuming at the start, it will save you a lot of time and energy in the long run. One of the key areas to put systems in place is your sales and marketing processes and systems, which can help you get those much needed conversions from followers to paying clients. 

Final thoughts

If you are looking to start an online business, having a social media presence is essential. Yet, it can be difficult to know which platform is right for your business. Building up a following and getting your brand known can take time but it pays to invest your time in creating quality, consistent content that can be built on over time. Lau’s expertise teaches us that it is possible to start a new business and scale it towards long-term success with the right information and guidance.

Women Love Tech
By Women Love Tech

Women Love Tech is an award-winning lifestyle technology site. Discover the best smartphones, latest apps, cool gadgets, social media, emerging tech and news. Be inspired by our regular profiles of women in tech as we continue with our mission to promote women in STEM and to make technology easy and fun!

View more

trends News

TikTok avatars trends
You’ll Never Guess What’s Trending On TikTok This Month
Mary Grace
on October 7, 2022
Lenovo Tab P11 trends
“The World We Imagine” — Lenovo Challenges Artists Around The Globe
Women Love Tech
on September 6, 2022
Dr Clair Craig trends
Why Storylistening Has The Edge On Storytelling
Giulia Sirignani
on August 7, 2022

health News

health
With The High Pollen Count Right Now, We’re Reviewing The Philips 3000i Series Air Purifier
Pamela Connellan
on November 9, 2022
Happy health
Top 10 Positivity Sites That Promise To Make Your Day Happier
Hannah Lising-White
on November 2, 2022
Women support women - health health
How To Overcome Burnout
Beau Peters
on May 12, 2022

Related News

Instagram Reels news
Instagram Has Rolled Out Some Nifty Ways To Create With Reels
Pamela Connellan
on November 12, 2022
instagram reels social media
Everything You Need To Know About Instagram Reels
Angela Bunt
on November 12, 2022
tiktok social media
These TikTok Creators Are Taking A Stand Against Misinformation
Alice Duthie
on November 3, 2022
snap chat social media
Even More Exclusive Features for Snapchat+ Subscribers
Julius Feldmann
on October 28, 2022
follow social media
The Lazy Way to Remove Bots and Unfollow Accounts on Instagram
Emma Crameri Emma Crameri has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on October 24, 2022
social media
Snapchat Launches Custom Story Expiration
Alice Duthie
on October 24, 2022

More WLT News