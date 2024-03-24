    $100M Female Entrepreneur And Founder of Mahway, Jess Mah Shares Her Secret To Success

    By Julius Feldmann
    on 24 March 2024
    Jess Mah from Mahway

    Women Love Tech sat down with Jess Mah, Forbes 30 under 30 inductee and founder of various companies including inDinero, who is aiming to update the current Venture Capitalist model by investing in second-time entrepreneurs.

    Q: Tell us about your latest company Mahway?

    Mahway, a mission-driven venture builder that provides resources for industry-changing, billion dollar businesses across the world. We are shaking things up by partnering with just three startups a year to ensure a much higher success rate than traditional VC investing and are investing in second-time entrepreneurs who have built inspiring and innovative companies.

    Q: Why did you launch it?

    At Mahway, we’re not just trying to pump out companies. The companies my team works with are ones that inspire us because we think they are going to solve big problems for individuals or an industry as a whole. I also didn’t want to be a CEO anymore, so myself and the Mahway partners came together after all separately building many successful companies and found a way for us all to continue being founders and builders at a greater scale.

    Q: What is your vision?

    Our vision for Mahway is to build great companies and have fun doing it. A natural byproduct of being able to create companies ourselves instead of choosing to invest in other peoples’ ideas, is that we can make sure all of our ventures also have an impact on the world – which in turn makes it even more fun!

    Mahway is a mission-driven venture builder that provides resources for industry-changing, billion dollar businesses across the world.

    Q: How will it make an impact?

    Mahway creates companies that will impact people through democratizing resources that most wouldn’t normally have access to, inspiring people to take charge of their own lives, and hopefully even saving the lives of those who are ill… and those are just the byproducts of our first three companies.

    Q: Who are your ideal co-founder targets?

    Mahway co-founds with proven startup executives with deep domain and industry knowledge, have built and run high-performance organizations, have worked in the industry for decades and have a network to tap when building their core team. 

    Q: What’s next for you?

    Mahway will soon share some exciting news about a new venture within biotech. 

    Julius Feldmann
    By Julius Feldmann

    Julius Feldmann is a writer on Women Love Tech and The Carousel. He has recently completed his studies at the ANU with a double Bachelor’s degree in Commerce and Science and is passionate about sustainability and new technology.

    View more

    trends News

    View more
    trends
    Expect A Focus on Sustainability, Automation and 5G Adoption In 2023
    By Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 7 November 2023
    woman in field trends
    L’Oreal Tackles Climate Change With Its New Sustainability Program
    By Pamela Connellan
    on 28 December 2022
    TikTok avatars trends
    You’ll Never Guess What’s Trending On TikTok This Month
    By Mary Grace
    on 27 December 2022

    health News

    View more
    Happy health
    Top 9 Positivity Sites to Make You Happier
    By Hannah Lising-White
    on 17 February 2024
    gluten free FoodSwitch health
    Top 6 Food Recipe Apps for a Healthier You NOW
    By Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 2 February 2024
    Monochrome Capture of a Happy Elderly Man health
    It’s Official! A Good Laugh is The Best Medicine For A Healthy Life
    By Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 1 October 2023

    Related News

    View more
    5 Ways Digital Collaboration Improves Workflow In And Out Of The Office technology
    Loyalty, Data and Following “The Golden Rule” to Drive Business Success
    By Women Love Tech
    on 24 March 2024
    Rebecca and Zachary Zeus from Bizcubed with Tracey Spicer careers
    Trust, Transparency And Teamwork: Partners In Life And Work Engineer Enterprise Data For Better Business Decisions
    By Marie-Antoinette Issa
    on 21 March 2024
    Catherine DeVrye careers
    Career Pivot: Making the Move from IBM Exec to Australian Keynote Speaker of the Year
    By Marie-Antoinette Issa
    on 20 March 2024
    Tando and Margaret Matanda from Musa Ventures careers
    A Dynamic Mother-Daughter Duo Creating A More Equitable World – One Venture At A Time
    By Giulia Sirignani
    on 19 March 2024
    careers
    The New Mom’s Guide to a Seamless Return to the Workplace
    By Sophia Smith
    on 17 March 2024
    IWD careers
    7 Female Business Leaders talk about IWD 2024, the theme ‘Inspire Inclusion’ and what it means to them
    By Women Love Tech
    on 8 March 2024

    More WLT News

    View more