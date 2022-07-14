Review: Black and Decker's Cordless Hand Vacuum

July 15, 2022
Black and Decker Dustbuster Pivot Vac

It’s been a long time since I’ve owned a portable vacuum cleaner. However, I can never seem to get on top of the dust and the dog hair.

I immediately liked the Black and Decker Dustbuster Pivot Vac. I did some research online to see what other people thought and bought one.

The box includes a vacuum, washable filter, pre-filter, on-board brush, on-board crevice tool and a charging base.

The dustbuster pivot vacuum cleaner pivots up to 200 degrees. This is a handy feature for getting to those hard-to-reach places. There are some built-in accessories – a flip-up bush and a pull-out crevice tool.

We store the vacuum cleaner in its charging base, but only turn the power on when needed.

The vacuum cleaner is good for occasional dust on bookshelves and furniture, and for picking up dog hair and food crumbs off the floor. It wasn’t strong enough to get all of the grass in the car (from my husband playing golf), but the majority was sucked up.

Some people like to keep their portable vacuum cleaner in the car, shed or garage.

It did take a while to charge fully the first time. It would be good if you could replace the battery.

The battery does have a limited timeframe. So, it often cuts out after using it for a while. It’s best for small jobs and not a replacement for a regular vacuum cleaner.

The Black and Decker Dustbuster Pivot Vac has been a useful appliance to add to our home, and now I can’t imagine living without one!

2-year warranty

For more information about BLACK+DECKER and the iconic dustbuster range, visit: www.blackanddecker.com.

About Black and Decker

Since 1910, BLACK+DECKER, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, has been setting the standard for innovation and design. The inventor of the first portable electric drill with pistol grip and trigger switch, BLACK+DECKER has evolved from a small machine shop in Baltimore, Maryland to a global manufacturing powerhouse with a broad line of quality products used in and around the home.

