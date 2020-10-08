Ride Hard with Tony Hawk’s Fully Remastered Pro Skater Games

For those days when you can’t be bothered to get off the couch, pop on Tony Hawk’s fully remastered Pro Skater games. These two in the franchise have been fully remastered games by Vicarious Vision.

The two games are back in one package with classic pro skaters, old-school tricks and iconic songs.

You can still enjoy all of your favourite pro skaters from the original two games with Tony Hawk, Steve Caballero, Geoff Rowley, Bucky Lasek, Elissa Steamer, Kareem Campbell, Andrew Reynolds, Bob Burnquist, Chad Muska and more. Look out for Nyjah Huston, Leo Baker, Leticia Bufoni, Aori Nishimura, Lizzie Armanto, Shane O’Neill, Riley Hawk and Tyshawn Jones — joining the lineup of OG pro skaters.

Tony Hawk’s™ Pro Skater™ 1 and 2 Features:

Faithful remaster with HD graphics

Online multiplayer modes

Customization with Create-A-Park and Create-A-Skater modes

Iconic soundtrack featuring 37 new tracks, ranging from old-school ‘80s rap and ‘90s ska punk to international indie hits and up-and-coming artists

So kick off your shoes and settle in to a bit of skating at home without the injuries and magpies.

Head to the Tony Hawk Pro Skater website for more information: https://www.tonyhawkthegame.com/

About Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater

Publisher: Activision Publishing, Inc.

Lead Developer: Vicarious Visions

Platforms: PlayStation® 4, PlayStation® 4 Pro, the family of Xbox One devices from Microsoft, including the Xbox One X, and on PC through the Epic platform.

Release Date: 4th September 2020

ESRB Rating: Teen

Languages: Fully localised (VO + subtitles) in English, French, Italian, German, Spanish (Spain), Spanish (Latin America) and Portuguese (Brazil) and Japanese.