Let’s Get Hot & Steamy – Here Are Our Top Ten Romantic Shows & Movies

Yes, it’s February again – that time of the year when we celebrate Valentine’s Day and everyone is buying flowers and chocolates and watching romantic, sweet, funny, sexy movies and shows to celebrate. Some of us are madly in love already or we’re incredibly single and we WANT to be madly in love.

Given all of this, we know you’ll be in the mood for some romantic movies this Valentine’s Day. Luckily for you and all of us, there are many to choose from – whether it’s platonic love which becomes something more or a workplace situation that suddenly becomes way more interesting. And it doesn’t have to be a ‘boy meets girl’ scenario because same sex love is just as romantic.

So clear your calendar and get ready to catch up with these fun romantic comedies, amazing dramas, heartfelt love stories and more. These are the Top Ten romantic shows and movies you could hope for this Valentine’s Day, all in one convenient place.

Always Be My Maybe

Ali Wong and Randall Park star in this tale of childhood sweethearts who unexpectedly reunite after more than a decade and find things a little more complicated than they left off. When celebrity chef Sasha (Wong) returns home to San Francisco to open a new restaurant, she’s surprised to run into Marcus (Park), who is seemingly happy with his low-key life, playing his music, living at home and working for his dad. The two haven’t seen each other since their massive falling out some 15 years ago, and despite their hesitations about one another, they’re surprised to find sparks are still flying.

Always Be My Maybe is a 2019 romantic comedy film, written by Ali Wong, Randall Park and Michael Golamco and directed by Nahnatchka Khan. It’s a great feel-good movie and you’ll love the dinner scene with Keanu Reeves – this is absolutely classic – see below…

With this unbelievable turn from Keanu Reeves and lots of other classic moments, Always Be My Maybe could be just the ticket this Valentine’s Day. It’s streaming on Netflix now…

Set It Up

Some say Set It Up is the best original romantic comedy Netflix has made yet. This Netflix original tells the story of two millennial assistants (Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell) who decide to play matchmaker in secret for their respective, extremely uptight bosses (Lucy Liu and Taye Diggs).

Sure, everything doesn’t go exactly to plan but the their bosses but unexpectedly they find themselves falling for each other. There’s some pure gold in this movie because Deutch and Powell strike some sparks from the get go. You’ll find everything here – dramatic airport scenes, hilarious mixups, a rooftop party and yes – a sexy scene involving pizza.

Particularly nice is the dance scene in Set It Up – watch below…

If you’re looking for a movie which is genuinely funny, you can’t go wrong with Set It Up – streaming on Netflix now…

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before is a franchise of three movies all of which are streaming on Netflix. The first is simply To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, then there’s To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You and the final in the series is To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before: Always and Forever.

All three of these movies are good and you could spend the whole of Valentine’s Day bingeing on these treats. It’s important to watch all of them but many say the last one is the best. Lara Jean Song Covey (played by Lana Condor) is getting ready for the end of high school with Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo), but what happens then?

It’s all the fun of pure romance when Lara Jean has to confront all of her crushes after her little sister mails out a box of letters that were never meant to see the light of day. You can watch as the two leads stumble through all the ups and downs of young love and ponder what the future might hold for them. You can’t really go wrong with these movies. All three are streaming on Netflix now…

Blue is the Warmest Color

Love comes in many different shades and the movie Blue is the Warmest Color shows the tender, truthful story about love between Adele and Emma in Lille, spanning several years. In 2013, this French movie won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

When it was released, the film caused controversy for its graphic and long sex scenes, but that’s definitely not all there is to it. In fact, it perfectly captures the arc of first love, from crazed longing to a strengthening bond to growing apart. It pulls no punches in reminding you that often love won’t last forever and is completely involving. You can watch it with English subtitles on Apple TV and Google Play…

Plus One

Plus One is absolutely, hands down, one of the funniest romantic comedies ever! Maya Erskine plays Alice and she’s just brilliant. She has a college friend called Ben, played so well by Jack Quaid, and they’re trying to survive a summer of weddings. We can all relate to how bad that can be when everyone you know seems to be marrying someone and you only seem to be invited to the wedding.

This movie is executed perfectly. If you want to watch a romantic movie which will lift you up and make you laugh out loud many times, then think about Plus One. It is SUCH a good rom-com and both the leads are just hilarious in it. Catch this one on Apple TV and Amazon Prime…

Isn’t It Romantic?

This Netflix original movie is a total rom-com within a rom-com with a cast from heaven including Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, Priyanka Chopra, and Adam DeVine. It’s all about New York City architect Natalie (Rebel Wilson) who’s working hard to get noticed at her job but is more likely to be asked to deliver coffee and bagels than to design the city’s next skyscraper.

To top it off, Natalie’s a lifelong cynic when it comes to love and it’s only when she has an encounter with a mugger where she goes unconscious and wakes upt to discover her life has suddenly become – a romantic comedy – and she’s the leading lady. This movie has some very funny moments and it’s streaming now on Netflix…

Silver Linings Playbook

Silver Linings Playbook is a movie based on the 2008 novel of the same name by Matthew Quick. It follows the story of Pat (played by Bradley Cooper) who has to stay in a psychiatric facility and then later, moves in with his parents (played by Jacki Weaver and Robert de Niro.)

Pat decides he has to try and win back his wife – that is, until he meets Tiffany (played by Jennifer Lawrence). Sure, this one isn’t totally the most romantic of movies – of all time – but it’s a great story about the love between two people. It’s streaming now on Netflix…

Malcolm & Marie

Directed by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, Malcolm & Marie follows Malcolm (John David Washington) and Marie (Zendaya) across a night of turmoil as the issues in their relationship bubble to the surface.

Malcolm is a filmmaker and he returns home from a movie premiere to await his film’s critical response and the evening takes a turn as revelations about his relationship with Marie arise, testing their love.

Malcolm & Marie is believed to be the first post-pandemic movie to complete production. It was filmed in black and white with cinematography by Marcell Rév. You can watch it on Netflix now…

The Half of It

The Half Of It is an excellent film about sexuality, love and friendship and it’s romantic and corny in all the right ways. Ellie Chu (played by Leah Lewis), is incredibly smart and makes good money writing essays for other students in her tiny town in the middle of America.

One day, nice guy Paul Munsky (played by Daniel Diemer) hires Ellie to write love letters to his crush Astor Flores (played by Alexxis Lemire). But things get complicated when Ellie realises she has feelings for Astor as well.

You can watch The Half Of It on Netflix now…

Emily in Paris

Emily in Paris is an American comedy drama television series created by Darren Star for Netflix. It’s all set and filmed in Paris and stars Lily Collins as ‘Emily’ – an American who moves to France to provide an American point of view to Savoir, a French marketing firm.

There, she struggles to succeed in the workplace while searching for love and experiencing a culture clash with her “boring” and mundane Midwestern US upbringing. We watch as Emily is entranced by the more romantic view on life she encounters in Paris – particularly with her new, hot chef neighbour – Gabriel.

There are two seasons of Emily in Paris streaming on Netflix now and it’s been so successful, there’s a third and fourth series planned.

