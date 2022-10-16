Bumble Brings Bantr From TV Comedy ‘Ted Lasso’ To Life

“Don’t judge a book by its cover” we often hear, however preconceptions are often made based on photos when swiping on dating apps. Now you can put personality first with Bantr by Bumble.

Bumble, the women-first dating and social networking app, is partnering with Apple’s Emmy Award-winning comedy Ted Lasso to bring the Bantr experience, the fictitious dating app featured on the show, to life.

Launching on tomorrow at 7pm AEST, you’ll be able to access a weekly Bantr Live experience for free in Bumble’s Date Mode. The Ted Lasso dating experience will mirror the same format as in the show, meaning daters will now lead with their ‘chat’ to find an authentic connection – with profile photos hidden for the first three minutes of messaging.

Olivia Yu, Global VP of Partnerships has said, “As huge fans of ‘Ted Lasso’, we were so excited to bring the Bantr Live experience to our community. Bantr Live enables our community to connect with someone unexpected and learn more about a person before seeing them. We look forward to people on Bumble having fun with Bantr Live and connecting and dating in a new and exciting way.”

Top 5 Bantr Conversation Starters

To help daters break the ice and bring their best chat, Bumble has revealed its top five Bantr conversation starters:

Would you rather… fight a bear or shark?

What is the worst thing you ever did that your parents caught you doing when you were a teen?

Play a speed round of two truths and a lie. Go!

Kiss, marry, kill: queso, guacamole, salsa?

Ok tell me; what’s the most extreme dare you’ve ever accepted?

Bumble’s APAC Communications Director, Lucille McCart said, “What someone looks like is only a small part of the story, there is so much more to learn about a potential partner than just appearances. In fact, our most recent research found that three in five (57 percent) of Bumble users are now prioritising emotional availability and a quarter (24 percent) care less about a partner’s physical appearance.”

“Bumble’s new in-app Bantr experience is a fun way to encourage people to connect with their matches on a deeper level where they can gauge compatibility on shared interests and personality rather than focusing on the physical. Now is the time to remember that dating is meant to be fun, and this is a fun new way to make the first move.”

