Shani Lechan’s Top 5 Podcasts for Women Entrepreneurs and Female Empowerment

Michael Peres Michael Peres has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on January 24, 2023
Shani Lechan, owner of Shani Wigs Shani Lechan, CEO and founder of Shani Wigs, with permission

With so many podcasts currently on the scene, finding the one that truly inspires you can sometimes feel like looking for a needle in a haystack. But if you put in enough effort, you will be rewarded with a show that not only will help you find your confidence and unique voice but will also give you practical insights on how to grow your business and succeed as a female entrepreneur!

To make the process easier, we decided to ask successful entrepreneur Shani Lechan, founder and CEO of Shani Wigs, for her five favorite podcasts on female empowerment and entrepreneurship. Here is her top five list! 

Boss Girl Creative 

Boss Girl Creative Podcast, hosted by Taylor Bradford

Did you ever wish you had an entrepreneur friend to whom you could talk about your struggles? Someone to ask for advice or to get a bit of reassurance from time to time?

This is exactly what Taylor Bradford does in her podcast, Boss Girl Creative. This show will teach you everything related to the entrepreneurship world from how to properly market your business to how to work with SOPs and find your ‘why’. But this is not all. Taylor Bradford also explores the most common women’s struggles, giving you tips on how to face your doubts and don’t let stress control your life. 

Soulfilled Sisterhood 

Soulfilled Sisterhood Podcast, hosted by Nicole Burgess

With over 150 episodes, Soulfilled Sisterhood is the best podcast to listen to when in need of a good chat with a female friend. In this show, women leaders from all over the world come together to discuss all sorts of topics, such as moving through fears, facing life challenges, and embracing your creative and unique self.

This show is hosted by Nicole Burgess, a licensed psychotherapist and introvert empowerment coach, who, in each episode will inspire you through interviews with women who did extraordinary things by embracing the unknown. Each episode lasts from 15 to 40 minutes and will help you connect with your inner self and re-aligned with your true values, both as an entrepreneur and as a woman. 

The Goal Digger Podcast 

The Goal Digger Podcast, hosted by Jenna Kutcher

Jenna Kutcher’s tThe Goal Digger Podcast is becoming one of the most followed female entrepreneurs’ podcasts in the entire world. In this show, Jenna Kutcher interviews successful women to discuss issues related to female entrepreneurship and personal self-development. From practical tips on how to grow your email list to female success stories to inspire you and mindful practices to improve your work-life balance, the Goal Digger Podcast will be a great help throughout your journey. 

So Money

So Money, hosted by Farnoosh Torabi

The finance world can be extremely intimidating. Unfortunately, most entrepreneurs do not know much about this field and only after launching their business realize its importance. Thankfully, Farnoosh Torabi and her podcast ‘So Money’ can come to the rescue. In this show, Farnoosh Torabi interviews the world’s top business minds to discuss everything related to finance, teaching you how to handle your money with ease. Each episode lasts roughly 30 minutes and will help you build your confidence in the finance world. 

The Guilty Feminist

The Guilty Feminist Podcast, hosted by Deborah-Frances White

Hosted by Deborah-Frances White, the podcast “The Guilty Feminist“, is a unique podcast in its genre. This award-winning live show discusses all matters related to modern-day feminism while exploring the hypocrisy and insecurities that undermine it. Episodes last roughly from 20 minutes to one hour and explore modern political issues, such as the current revolution in Iran, and more relaxed themes.

This podcast, the Guilty Feminist will show you that there is no need to be perfect to bring a positive change in the world and will help you accept yourself with all your little quirks and defects.  

Meet Shani Lechan

Shani Lechan is the founder and CEO of Shani Wigs, a company specializing in the production of luxurious custom wigs. Lechan has been working for years with clients suffering from alopecia as well as Jewish Orthodox women to create products able to bring empowerment to all women. 

This entrepreneur is also actively working on fighting the stigma surrounding wig-wearing, giving these fantastic accessories a new positive connotation, by reclaiming them as empowering objects. “Breaking the stigma of wig-wearing for women across many demographics has been a giant motivator in pushing my brand to the limelight,” said Lechan.

Michael Peres
By Michael Peres Michael Peres has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
Journalist verified by Muck Rack verified

Michael Peres is the founder of various tech startups, pioneer behind the Breaking 9 To 5 business model, and a contributing writer for Women Love Tech where he features entrepreneurs, celebrities and artists. Peres was diagnosed with ADHD and other learning disabilities when he was young. Over the years, he’s managed to develop his own unorthodox methods of functioning which has spawned a movement helping other aspiring entrepreneurs devise their own means of weaponizing perceived limitations. Essentially, Peres believes in promoting a mindset toward business where horizons are boundless.

View more

trends News

woman in field trends
L’Oreal Tackles Climate Change With Its New Sustainability Program
Pamela Connellan
on December 28, 2022
trends
Expect A Focus on Sustainability, Automation and 5G Adoption In 2023
Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on December 27, 2022
TikTok avatars trends
You’ll Never Guess What’s Trending On TikTok This Month
Mary Grace
on December 27, 2022

health News

Philips Air Purifier health
If You Thought ChatGPT Was The Only New Tech With AI Then Think Again – Philips New Air Purifier Range Has AI In Spades
Pamela Connellan
on February 8, 2023
weightloss health
Cutting Through The Fat: The Behaviours Scientifically Proven To Help You Lose More Weight
Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on December 29, 2022
health
With The High Pollen Count Right Now, We’re Reviewing The Philips 3000i Series Air Purifier
Pamela Connellan
on November 9, 2022

Related News

Audible Original - Gabrielle Bernstein news
20 Of The Top Wellbeing Audiobooks And Podcasts For This Year
Pamela Connellan
on January 17, 2023
lifestyle
5 Best Podcasts Of The Month
Ines Besbes
on December 29, 2022
woman podcasts
Empowering Podcasts: Resilience Real-Time And Crappy To Happy
Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on November 4, 2022
podcasts
5 Top Podcasts To Liven Up Your Day
Alice Duthie
on June 16, 2022
Watch What Crappens podcasts
Funniest Podcast To Tune In To Right Now: Watch What Crappens
Alice Duthie
on May 29, 2022
podcasts
Courtney Act & Vanity Return With A New Hilarious Podcast Series
Alice Duthie
on May 24, 2022

More WLT News