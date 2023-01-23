Shani Lechan’s Top 5 Podcasts for Women Entrepreneurs and Female Empowerment

With so many podcasts currently on the scene, finding the one that truly inspires you can sometimes feel like looking for a needle in a haystack. But if you put in enough effort, you will be rewarded with a show that not only will help you find your confidence and unique voice but will also give you practical insights on how to grow your business and succeed as a female entrepreneur!

To make the process easier, we decided to ask successful entrepreneur Shani Lechan, founder and CEO of Shani Wigs, for her five favorite podcasts on female empowerment and entrepreneurship. Here is her top five list!

Boss Girl Creative

Boss Girl Creative Podcast, hosted by Taylor Bradford

Did you ever wish you had an entrepreneur friend to whom you could talk about your struggles? Someone to ask for advice or to get a bit of reassurance from time to time?

This is exactly what Taylor Bradford does in her podcast, Boss Girl Creative. This show will teach you everything related to the entrepreneurship world from how to properly market your business to how to work with SOPs and find your ‘why’. But this is not all. Taylor Bradford also explores the most common women’s struggles, giving you tips on how to face your doubts and don’t let stress control your life.

Soulfilled Sisterhood

Soulfilled Sisterhood Podcast, hosted by Nicole Burgess

With over 150 episodes, Soulfilled Sisterhood is the best podcast to listen to when in need of a good chat with a female friend. In this show, women leaders from all over the world come together to discuss all sorts of topics, such as moving through fears, facing life challenges, and embracing your creative and unique self.

This show is hosted by Nicole Burgess, a licensed psychotherapist and introvert empowerment coach, who, in each episode will inspire you through interviews with women who did extraordinary things by embracing the unknown. Each episode lasts from 15 to 40 minutes and will help you connect with your inner self and re-aligned with your true values, both as an entrepreneur and as a woman.

The Goal Digger Podcast

The Goal Digger Podcast, hosted by Jenna Kutcher

Jenna Kutcher’s tThe Goal Digger Podcast is becoming one of the most followed female entrepreneurs’ podcasts in the entire world. In this show, Jenna Kutcher interviews successful women to discuss issues related to female entrepreneurship and personal self-development. From practical tips on how to grow your email list to female success stories to inspire you and mindful practices to improve your work-life balance, the Goal Digger Podcast will be a great help throughout your journey.

So Money

So Money, hosted by Farnoosh Torabi

The finance world can be extremely intimidating. Unfortunately, most entrepreneurs do not know much about this field and only after launching their business realize its importance. Thankfully, Farnoosh Torabi and her podcast ‘So Money’ can come to the rescue. In this show, Farnoosh Torabi interviews the world’s top business minds to discuss everything related to finance, teaching you how to handle your money with ease. Each episode lasts roughly 30 minutes and will help you build your confidence in the finance world.

The Guilty Feminist

The Guilty Feminist Podcast, hosted by Deborah-Frances White

Hosted by Deborah-Frances White, the podcast “The Guilty Feminist“, is a unique podcast in its genre. This award-winning live show discusses all matters related to modern-day feminism while exploring the hypocrisy and insecurities that undermine it. Episodes last roughly from 20 minutes to one hour and explore modern political issues, such as the current revolution in Iran, and more relaxed themes.

This podcast, the Guilty Feminist will show you that there is no need to be perfect to bring a positive change in the world and will help you accept yourself with all your little quirks and defects.

Meet Shani Lechan

Shani Lechan is the founder and CEO of Shani Wigs, a company specializing in the production of luxurious custom wigs. Lechan has been working for years with clients suffering from alopecia as well as Jewish Orthodox women to create products able to bring empowerment to all women.

This entrepreneur is also actively working on fighting the stigma surrounding wig-wearing, giving these fantastic accessories a new positive connotation, by reclaiming them as empowering objects. “Breaking the stigma of wig-wearing for women across many demographics has been a giant motivator in pushing my brand to the limelight,” said Lechan.