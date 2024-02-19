Skin Flooding is the TikTok Beauty Trend Going Viral

Cottagecore aesthetic. Designer dupes. The glass skin challenge. TikTok beauty trends have brought with them a host of hash tags – with the latest hack on track to go viral being Skin Flooding (aka #FacialFlooding).

So, what exactly is Skin Flooding? In essence, it’s all about drenching your skin in hydration. And, according to Madeline Wolkove, President of Biophora Skin Care the best way to do it is via a three step process that promises to leave your skin feeling supple, hydrated, and glowing from within.

“First, you start with a gentle cleanser to ensure your skin is clean and ready to absorb all that moisture,” she says. “Then, you want to leave your skin slightly damp. This sets the stage for the next step,” she adds.

“The second step,” Madeline continues, “is to apply a hyaluronic acid serum, such as the Hyaluronic Treatment Serum from Biophora. Hyaluronic acid is a humectant, meaning it draws water to itself. Applying it to damp skin maximises its hydrating benefits, ensuring that moisture is locked in.”

“Finally,” she concludes, “seal the deal with a layer of moisturiser to lock in all that hydration. This three step process is particularly beneficial during winter when harsh weather can strip your skin of its natural moisture.”



Other advocates of skin flooding may recommend adding a water based toner. Or sealing it in with a rich oil. But the beauty of skin flooding is its simplicity, suitability for almost all skin types, effectiveness and accessibility. No nine step product is required here!

In fact, while fans of skin flooding, have been sharing their experiences with the trend and showcasing their dewy, radiant complexions across the relatively new-generation platform, the process really is a throwback to simpler times in skincare. Ruled by three step routines. A focus on mastering the art of moisturising. And an era where hydrated skin was the measure of healthy skin.