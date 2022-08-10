Stray – Cat Adventure Game Review

Stray is a game where you become a stray cat wandering through the streets to find a way out.

Along the way, you’ll befriend B-12 a flying drone with a limited memory of how things were. He’ll assist you with hints, translation and storing items. Together you’ll explore a cybercity that is gritty with graffiti and litter.

As a cat, you can meow and jump to unusual heights like awnings, pipes and roofs. You can scratch furniture and move items into place. It’s rather satisfying knocking items off walls and exploring the streets from different angles. You’ll need to solve puzzles along the way.

A beginner-friendly game – it’s hard to accidentally fall or make a mistake. You don’t need to time your jumps or worry about being too precise. Don’t forget you can squeeze through bars and jump up to odd spots.

Image Credit: Blue Twelve Studio

However, the red enemies are an annoying foe and become a challenge and change of pace. You can shake these zurks off and zig-zag to avoid them.

There aren’t any humans in this dystopian world, but you’ll find unusual robots. The cityscape was inspired by Kowloon, Hong Kong.

I’m not particularly a fan of cats, but I did enjoy exploring the dirty city back alleyways, nooks and crannies from this viewpoint. If I’m being honest, I’d rather be a stray dog. If you’re a fan of cats, I’m sure you’ll love this game.

Stray is a compelling adventure game with a likeable robot world.

4 stars.

Stray is now available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium and PC via Steam.

This cat adventure video game developed by Blue Twelve Studio based in the south of France, and published by Annapurna Pictures.

About Annapurna Interactive

Annapurna Interactive, founded in 2016, works with independent game creators from around the world, helping them develop and release personal experiences for everyone. Their award-winning portfolio includes What Remains of Edith Finch, Outer Wilds, Sayonara Wild Hearts, If Found…, Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition, Donut County, Ashen, Florence, Telling Lies, Gorogoa, I Am Dead, The Pathless, Maquette, Last Stop, The Artful Escape, Solar Ash, A Memoir Blue, Neon White and Stray as well as upcoming titles Storyteller, Hindsight, Thirsty Suitors, COCOON and Lorelei and the Laser Eyes.

https://annapurnainteractive.com/games/stray

