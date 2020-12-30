Welcome to Women Love Tech – an award-winning lifestyle technology site. Women Love Tech is passionate about supporting women in STEM. Making technology accessible for everyone by providing great tips, news, reviews, amazing apps & cool gadgets!

7 Best Apps For Owners of Cats And Dogs

Robyn Foyster
Published on December 30, 2020
Are you one of the millions of people who love cats and dogs and want to make sure you are doing your best to look after your  ‘pawfect’ pet?  Look no further… you can find the best apps for your cutest, cuddliest, loveliest pet .. so start downloading them now.

Whether you’re looking something helpful, something informative or something that’s just flat out silly, be sure to check out these awesome apps that are perfect for owners of cats and dogs.

Best Apps For CATS

cats

CrazyCat (Free) Android

CrazyCat app logo

Here’s a game specifically designed for cats…to play. Via bluetooth, you use your phone to control an assortment of lively animated critters that your cat chases about on your tablet screen. The faster you’re moving the animal across the screen, the more points you receive when your cat catches it. CrazyCat offers hours of senseless fun.

Cat Training (Free) Android

Training cats can be a frustrating and fruitless experience. You might as well go into that experience well prepared. Cat Training is an app that help. It contains a variety of tips and tricks to train your cat. Some of the lessons include potty training, grooming, cat fitness, carrier training, and more. It’s one of the better cat apps if you’re new to the experience and don’t know what you’re doing yet. It’s also a free app with no in-app purchases. There are ads, though.

Best Pet Safety App

Pet First Aid from American Red Cross (Free) iOS

With this app you can easily toggle back and forth between dog and cat-themed content, where they can then access step-by-step instructions on how to deal with a number of emergency situations. However, this just scratches the surface of the content available here. Keeping your pets safe has never been easier, and considering it’s a free download, it’s never been cheaper, either.

Best Apps for DOGS

dog

Puppr (Free) iOS

This app has step-by-step photo instructions and a built-in clicker to help you train your dog. The lessons cover everything from basic obedience like “sit” to advanced tricks like “skateboard.” If the trainer and dogs featured look familiar, it’s because they’re legitimate dog training stars. You might recognise Sara Carson & The Super Collies from America’s Got Talent top 5 finalists!

dog

Best Dog Whistle App (Free) iOS

Meet the Whistle GO Family: The Best Pet Tracker. Whistle GO & GO is a best-in-class, all-in-one pet health & location trackers. As the Whistle device captures valuable data about your pet and their day, it brings the data to life with additional software features and helpful insights to bring you closer to your pet and make your daily interactions simpler, smarter, and more joyful.

• Location Tracking

Fast and accurate tracking with GPS, Wi-Fi, and cellular technology to find your pet in minutes if they venture off solo.

• Set Goals & Track Activity

Set custom goals and track your pet’s daily activity, distance traveled, caloric burn, and rest to keep your companion in great shape for their age, weight, and breed. Receive weekly summaries and notifications if there are changes to your pet’s activity levels or rest patterns.

• Gain New Insights with Timeline

Know more about your pet and the types of activities that make up their day. See minutes spent walking, running, playing, resting, and more! Within the Activity tab, you’ll see a detailed summary of your pet’s daily activity, the health stats of each activity, and be able to confirm or reclassify an activity event to help Whistle learn the nuances of your pet.

• Keep the Pack on Track

Create custom reminders to stay on top of daily meds, monthly flea & tick treatments, bi-annual vet visits, grooming appointments, weigh-ins and more.

* Only supported with GPS enabled Whistle devices

dog

iTrainer Dog Whistle & Clicker

Do dog whistle apps work? The idea is that a high-frequency whistle can get dogs’ attention better than the human voice alone. These days, trainers consider whistles useful training aids alongside clickers. They both can be used as cues to reinforce good behavior, or to call dogs away from distractions.

dog, apple
How cute is this dog?

Robyn Foyster
Robyn Foyster is an award-winning journalist and former Editor-In-Chief of The Australian Women's Weekly. She is also the owner and publisher of Women Love Tech, Game Changers and The Carousel. Robyn's tech company produced the augmented reality app for Sydney's Vivid Festival in 2018 and the retail app Sweep. She is a speaker and a judge of the Telstra Business Awards and Mumbrella Awards. Robyn is passionate about supporting women in STEM.
