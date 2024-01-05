Best Apps For Pet Owners

My cheeky and spoiled French Bulldog: Oscar. Oscar was a piggy in disguise! Oscar burps, snores, talks, barks at the vacuum cleaner, farts like hell, cuddles like a lover and most important of all – Oscar is my best mate! I do love my dog and I promised to take care of him until the end, so I got the idea to write this article. I would like to share with you some very good apps for pet owners, it doesn’t matter if you are a dog or a cat person, or even a rabbit!

Pet Care Services (Apple): This handy app quickly identifies your location and lets you choose the nearest pet care services. When you select a listing, you can see the business location on the map, the address, telephone number and the distance from where you are. You can also call the business directly by tapping on the phone icon on your iPhone. This cool app helps you locate all the important services your pets need including: Dog daycare, parks, sitters, trainers, walkers, emergency pet clinics, adoption centres, pet food suppliers, pet friendly hotels, hospitals and veterinarians! All in one app and it’s free!

Pet First Aid (Google): This is a must app for your phone. Pet First Aid is loaded with detailed videos and step-by-step illustrations so you’ll know exactly what to do when caring for your pet. Videos include: restraint, muzzling, CPR, bandaging and many more. All articles, videos and illustrations are bundled with the application for offline or wilderness access. Featuring dozens of articles including; bleeding, poisoning, drowning, rescue breathing, CPR, giving medicine, muzzling, restraining, disaster preparedness, bites, stings, burns, fractures, sprains, heat and cold injuries and many more…

MiPets: Pet information storage has never been easier! MiPets stores ALL of your valuable pet information such as basic info, veterinary, medication, registration and more! In addition to this, images can be stored for each pet by importing from the photo library of your phone. These images can be emailed and even uploaded to Facebook! If needed, you can even email the vital pet information to yourself or others with a single press of a button. This functionality is very important for someone taking care of your pet while you are away!

Off-Leash Dog Parks in Sydney: Are you looking for somewhere to take your favourite friend where they can be free to run around? In Sydney there are numerous council approved off-lead/off-leash areas where you are free to take your pets but finding them all can be a bit of a challenge. This app shows all the current council approved off-leash areas in a map, allowing you to see at a glance where your closest area is. You can also select a specific council and see all the parks in that area as well. Also available for Melbourne and Brisbane. Please share this article with your friends and if you know of other good pet apps, leave a comment.

Credit main photo: Google